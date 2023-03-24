Francesca Shillcock
Netflix's Love Is Blind is back for a brand new season hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey. Meet the full cast hoping to meet The One
Listen up, Love Is Blind fans because the show has returned for a fourth season. The reality programme, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, has dropped new episodes on Netflix and we cannot wait to see which couples will fall in love sight unseen.
Just like previous seasons before it, the fourth installment looks juicy, gripping, and heartbreaking in equal measure. Fans can get a glimpse of what's in store from the full-length trailer shown in the video below.
WATCH: Love Is Blind season four on Netflix - the official trailer
So who are the contestants taking part this time? A fresh batch of singles will enter the iconic pods in the hope of meeting The One without ever laying eyes on them. Find out a little bit more about the new series including who is taking part below.
When is Love Is Blind season four on Netflix?
Season four of Love Is Blind landed on Netflix on the morning of Friday 24 March, meaning fans can tune in right away. But, as with previous series, only the first five episodes have been released. More episodes will land on 31 March.
Love Is Blind is back for a fourth season
Who is hosting Love Is Blind season four?
Once again, TV power couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey are back to host the show. The pair are clearly thrilled to be back on a new season of Love Is Blind, with Vanessa writing on Instagram: "New Season! New City! New Couples! New Love! Same ole Lacheys!!! Who’s ready for Season 4?!"
Who is starring in Love Is Blind season four?
At the beginning of each season, Love Is Blind features a big cast of faces who all enter the pods and get to know one another. They each spend time with everyone in the hope of forming connections through the wall.
Of course, not everyone will hit it off and go on to get married, so the cast usually shrinks as the episodes go on. Below is a full list of the contestants taking part in season four – but which of them will fall in love?
Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to host the show
The Men
Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor
Brett, 36, Design Director
Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter
Conner, 28, Operations Manager
Jack, 30, Software Sales
Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager
The Love Is Blind male cast are hoping to meet The One
Josh, 31, Project Engineer
Josh 'JP', 30, Plant Operations Director
Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer
Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager
Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager
Paul, 29, Environment Scientist
Will the contestants fall in love sight unseen?
Quincy, 36, Gym Owner and Fitness Coach
Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance and Real Estate
Zack, 31, Criminal Defense, Attorney
The Women
Amber, 34, Flight Attendant
April, 29, Sales and Marketing Coordinator
Ava, 32, Communications Specialist
Bliss, 33, Senior Program, Manager
Season four looks brilliant so far
Brandie, 39, Real Estate Broker
Chelsea, 31, Paediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Irina, 26, Business Owner
Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant
Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist
Kendra, 33, Social Worker
Micah, 27, Marketing Manager
More episodes of Love Is Blind are arriving on 31 March
Molly, 32, Marriage & Family Therapist
Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher
Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter
Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer
