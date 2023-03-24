Meet the full cast of Love is Blind season four Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to host the Netflix show

Listen up, Love Is Blind fans because the show has returned for a fourth season. The reality programme, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, has dropped new episodes on Netflix and we cannot wait to see which couples will fall in love sight unseen.

Just like previous seasons before it, the fourth installment looks juicy, gripping, and heartbreaking in equal measure. Fans can get a glimpse of what's in store from the full-length trailer shown in the video below.

WATCH: Love Is Blind season four on Netflix - the official trailer

So who are the contestants taking part this time? A fresh batch of singles will enter the iconic pods in the hope of meeting The One without ever laying eyes on them. Find out a little bit more about the new series including who is taking part below.

When is Love Is Blind season four on Netflix?

Season four of Love Is Blind landed on Netflix on the morning of Friday 24 March, meaning fans can tune in right away. But, as with previous series, only the first five episodes have been released. More episodes will land on 31 March.

Love Is Blind is back for a fourth season

Who is hosting Love Is Blind season four?

Once again, TV power couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey are back to host the show. The pair are clearly thrilled to be back on a new season of Love Is Blind, with Vanessa writing on Instagram: "New Season! New City! New Couples! New Love! Same ole Lacheys!!! Who’s ready for Season 4?!"

Who is starring in Love Is Blind season four?

At the beginning of each season, Love Is Blind features a big cast of faces who all enter the pods and get to know one another. They each spend time with everyone in the hope of forming connections through the wall.

Of course, not everyone will hit it off and go on to get married, so the cast usually shrinks as the episodes go on. Below is a full list of the contestants taking part in season four – but which of them will fall in love?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to host the show

The Men

Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor

Brett, 36, Design Director

Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter

Conner, 28, Operations Manager

Jack, 30, Software Sales

Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager

The Love Is Blind male cast are hoping to meet The One

Josh, 31, Project Engineer

Josh 'JP', 30, Plant Operations Director

Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager

Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager

Paul, 29, Environment Scientist

Will the contestants fall in love sight unseen?

Quincy, 36, Gym Owner and Fitness Coach

Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance and Real Estate

Zack, 31, Criminal Defense, Attorney

The Women

Amber, 34, Flight Attendant

April, 29, Sales and Marketing Coordinator

Ava, 32, Communications Specialist

Bliss, 33, Senior Program, Manager

Season four looks brilliant so far

Brandie, 39, Real Estate Broker

Chelsea, 31, Paediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Irina, 26, Business Owner

Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist

Kendra, 33, Social Worker

Micah, 27, Marketing Manager

More episodes of Love Is Blind are arriving on 31 March

Molly, 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher

Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer

