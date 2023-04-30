Nina Warhurst hits back at BBC Breakfast viewer over criticism

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has hit back at a viewer who criticised the presenter during Sunday morning's programme.

The host, who fronted the show alongside Ben Boulos, responded to a now-deleted that read: "I am watching @BBCBreakfast with the Bland Bloke by 'name and nature' and @NinaWarhurst wearing a pathetic grin.

"Talking Coronation and mental health in Scotland. Any bright sunny news or is this the norm with you two?" wrote the internet troll, according to the Daily Star.

Reacting to the comment, Nina wrote in a tweet: "Love this. 'Can you be brighter and sunnier? I'll start by throwing some personal insults your way.' Have a lovely day, Stephen."

Fans were quick to show their support for Nina, with one person writing: "Oh good grief. We absolutely love seeing you on TV you're sunny smile brightens our morning," while another added: "Wow! It's always nicer when you're on Nina. Have a lovely day."

This isn't the first time Nina has hit back at social media trolls in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the expectant mum responded to a negative comment about her hair, which read: "Please do something with your hair. You look a mess! We have to look at you while we are eating our breakfasts, for heaven's sake!"

© Photo: Instagram Nina is expecting her third child with husband Ted

Posting a screenshot of the message, Nina wrote: "Women who do this to women. Too repulsed by my hair to eat her breakfast, but managing to bang out this vitriol. Apart from anything else I can't bear inaccuracies - I think we can all agree my hair looked [heart hands emoji]."

Fellow BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was quick to show her support for her colleague in the comments section, writing: "It looked fab x."

© Instagram Nina Warhurst announced her third pregnancy on Instagram

Nina's tweet comes just weeks after she revealed that she and her husband, Ted, are expecting a third baby.

The couple, who have been married since March 2014, already share two children, Digby and Michael.

