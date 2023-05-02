I'm a Celebrity: South Africa fans react to 'hectic' twist as two new arrivals join camp

Fans of I'm a Celebrity: South Africa have been reacting online to the "hectic" twists and turns that have occurred in recent episodes, particularly following the arrival of two new campmates.

After Monday's episode of the spin-off series, which was pre-recorded last year, it was announced that EastEnders legends Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash will be joining their fellow campmates to compete in the running to become the all-stars I'm a Celebrity champion.

And it seems viewers were loving the major reveals in the show. One person summed it up by tweeting: "Well #ImACelebSouthAfrica is a bit hectic isn't it? Not only do you find out that they have to vote someone to go home themselves but now there's gonna be two new arrivals as well... I can't keep up. #ImACeleb."

A second echoed this, writing: "Not going to lie, the twists on this series of #imacelebrity have absolutely breathed some life in, I'm into it." A third meanwhile added: "Cliff-hangers, new arrivals every week, campmates voting each other out, feels like Love Island #ImACeleb #imacelebrity #ImACelebSouthAfrica."

Audiences can look forward to seeing Joe and Dean make their grand entrance during Tuesday's episode. The pair will immediately take part in a Bushtucker trial along with fellow campmates Fatima Whitbread and Carol Vorderman. In a teaser for Tuesday episode, Joe says: "I'm really nervous. I feel like I'm doing this for the first time again, which ain't good," while Dean admits: "I'm probably more scared now than I was then!"

Joe last appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2008 and went on to become the King of the Jungle. Dean, meanwhile, appeared on the sixth series of the ITV reality show which aired in 2006 and came in fifth place. He appeared alongside Myleene Klass who is also a returning campmate for the spin-off series.

Some of the other big names in the current line-up include Helen Flanagan, Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo and Paul Burrell. It's been confirmed that the final episode of I'm a Celebrity: South Africa will air on Friday 12 May on ITV1 and ITVX.

The series was pre-recorded last year, meaning the result has already occurred and no public vote will determine who is crowned the winner. Instead, the leading celebrities will continue to partake in a series of challenges to compete to become the 2023 'Legend'. Ant and Dec, as usual, will be on hand for the 90-minute episode before announcing the winner.

