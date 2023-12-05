I'm a Celebrity viewers very divided over Fred Sirieix's 'ridiculous' treatment of Josie Gibson – here's why

I'm a Celebrity viewers are very divided over Fred Sirieix's treatment of fellow campmate Josie Gibson.

The First Dates star and the This Morning host have clashed in recent days over Josie's cooking for the camp.

While Fred was appointed the camp chef earlier in the series, Nella Rose demoted the maître d' and Nigel Farage to cleaning duties last week, naming Josie as the new cook.

Since then, Fred has complained about Josie's cooking skills and has repeatedly offered advice, rather than leaving the presenter to it.

© ITV Some viewers are saying Fred Sirieix should back off of Josie Gibson

During Monday night's episode, Fred shared his frustrations in the Bush Telegraph. "There is no method, there is no technique," he said. "She is just winging it and making it up as she goes along. It's better if I look away and stay away from the kitchen because it just drives me crazy."

In a later conversation with hosts Ant and Dec in the trial clearing ahead of Fred's Bushtucker trial, the presenting duo mentioned Josie's cooking. Fred responded: "Don't tell me about Josie. All she needs to do is ask for help and follow my instructions step-by-step. At the moment, she's just winging it."

When Fred returned from his trial, Josie attempted to whip up some bean fritters for lunch – and it's safe to say Fred wasn't impressed.

"She's got no eggs, she's got no flour, nothing but beans and oil," he said in the Bush Telegraph. "But I have stopped advising, I have stopped saying anything, I'm just going with the flow. Go on Josie, have fun."

© Joel Anderson Josie was appointed the camp chef last week

When things didn't go to plan for Josie, she decided to "abort the mission". Fred said in the Bush Telegraph: "Very quickly, obviously, she said, 'I'm aborting the mission'. No [expletive] Sherlock."

Viewers who tuned in on Monday night were left very divided over the tension between Fred and Josie, with some saying that the This Morning star should take Fred's advice, whilst others feel he should back off.

© ITV Some viewers think Josie should take Fred's advice

Taking to X, one person wrote: "I do wish #Josie would just take help from #Fred though. Why have a chef in camp if you won't use them? Even a bad cook should know you can't make patties without a binding agent *eggs flour potato*. Bless her she's trying but seriously girl, think what you could learn!"

A second added: "I'm probably the only one who doesn't see anything wrong with Fred. Being a chef is his professional job and he's a perfectionist. He's trying to help, but people seeing it as nagging. I see it as advice. Josie wants to try at least. Hard with a chef watching."

Other viewers criticised Fred, however, with one person penning: "Fred needs to back off. I like him but even I am getting annoyed with how he won't let Josie do any cooking without having to stick his nose in."

© ITV/Shutterstock Tension has been rising between the pair in recent days

A second person wrote: "I hope Fred is back cooking, can't stand watching him picking on Josie trying her best any longer," while another referred to Fred's behaviour as "ridiculous".

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Tuesday 5th December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.