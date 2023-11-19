I'm a Celeb's Josie Gibson's love life: from Big Brother's John James Parton to new mystery man

Josie Gibson is swapping the This Morning sofa for the Australian jungle in this year's series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The TV star rose to fame after winning the 2010 series of Big Brother, which is where she fell for her fellow housemate, John James Parton. Josie has been fairly open about her love life over the years, so we've taken a look back at her previous romances, as well as her more current relationships. Keep reading for all we know…

WATCH: Get a first look at I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2023

John James Parton

Big Brother launched Josie's career back in 2010, and also introduced her to Aussie housemate, John James.

The pair hit it off whilst living in the Big Brother house and dated for just under a year after leaving the show.

© Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock Josie Gibson and John James Parton dated for a year after she won Big Brother

When the couple went their separate ways, Josie opened up about the reason behind their split: "We spent every minute of the day with each other in the Big Brother house and moved in straight away after leaving the show. We didn't want to be apart.

"But the honeymoon period was over. We argued all the time. John wanted me to stop weeing with the toilet door open and I wanted him to stop moaning and to see things from my point of view," she told the Daily Star.

Ex-boyfriend Terry

While Josie's romance with property developer and family friend Terry began in 2017, the couple had already known each other for two decades.

During their relationship, Josie and Terry welcomed a little boy named Reggie, who was born in September 2018. Five months later, the pair split up.

© Josie Gibson/Instagram Josie shares five-year-old son Reggie with ex-boyfriend Terry

In a previous interview with new! magazine, Josie revealed that Terry had kicked her out of the house on New Year's Eve in 2018 after a heated row. "He's got OCD and just after Christmas, he went mad about too many of my shoes being in the hallway," she explained. "So I kicked off and said, 'Well, we'll go then!' And he went, 'Alright', and bagged up our stuff. So Reggie and me headed to a hotel."

When the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Terry moved back in with Josie so that the pair could co-parent during lockdown. When restrictions were lifted, the property developer moved out. "He's [Terry] moved out now," Josie told new! in 2020. "I'm choosing to do it on my own for a little bit at the moment."

Ex-fiancé Luke Sanwo

Plumber Luke Sanwo popped the question in 2012, just six months after meeting Josie.

The pair decided to go their separate ways in April 2015, with Josie telling new! at the time: "Me and Luke have had a chat and we're going to take a break from our relationship.

© Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock Josie and Luke broke up in 2015

"The passion is slowly drifting and now it's virtually nonexistent. I feel like it's the right thing to do at the moment."

Then in 2017, the former couple became embroiled in a Twitter spat after Josie shared a series of messages Luke had reportedly sent her. She wrote on Twitter: "Yes you are going to regret this because you had a gf when you sent this message. Pay me back the money I lent you. #snake."

READ: This Morning presenter Josie Gibson reveals what Holly Willoughby is really like behind the scenes

New romance with mystery man

Back in August, Josie opened up about her current relationship whilst chatting with Keith Lemon on Shopping with Keith Lemon.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Josie opened up about her new love in August

"There is someone in my life at the moment but it's early stages," the presenter revealed. "It's that bit where you've got the flutters, can't-wait-to see-them vibes, you get a little bit nervous."

She added: "I've said I love you. It's best to just get it out of the way, I don't like playing games."