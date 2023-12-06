I'm a Celeb's Fred Sirieix reveals he was 'told off' for 'unacceptable' behaviour towards Josie Gibson

I'm a Celebrity star Fred Sirieix has revealed that he was "told off" for his "unacceptable" behaviour towards Josie Gibson after being voted out of the jungle.

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Wednesday, Fred told hosts Rylan Clark and Emma Willis that his mother was unimpressed with his treatment of Josie over the camp cooking and gave him a good dressing-down.

Before Fred's exit, tension had been building between the First Dates host and Josie after the Big Brother star was promoted to the role of camp chef, taking over from Fred. In the following days, Fred complained about Josie's cooking skills and tried to offer her advice.

In an episode that aired earlier this week, Fred shared his frustrations over Josie's approach. "There is no method, there is no technique," he said in the Bush Telegraph. "She is just winging it and making it up as she goes along. It's better if I look away and stay away from the kitchen because it just drives me crazy."

© ITV/Shutterstock Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson clashed over the cooking in camp

Later on in the instalment, Josie's attempt to make bean fritters didn't go as planned – and Fred was less than impressed. Speaking in the Bush Telegraph again, he said: "She's got no eggs, she's got no flour, nothing but beans and oil. But I have stopped advising, I have stopped saying anything, I'm just going with the flow. Go on Josie, have fun."

In Fred's post-exit interview on This Morning, Rylan asked what happened between the pair regarding the cooking duties. Fred responded: "Look, in all fairness the meals that Josie cooked were very good. She could cook a meal on the day.

"What I was concerned with was how she was able to use and recycle the bones and other vegetables and other peels in order to prepare a stock so that we could improve the day after. That's it."

© ITV Josie Gibson was appointed camp chef last week

The maître d' went on to reveal that he got a telling-off from his mum after he left the jungle. "This morning, I spoke to my mum who called me because she knew I was out and she said to me, 'Frederick, what did you do with Josie? Why were you standing over the top telling her what to do? What was going through your mind?' I got a telling-off from my mum," he explained.

"She said, 'Frederick, I don't want to listen to you, this is unacceptable, you can't do that and I don't want you to do it again today.'

"She didn't understand that I was not in the jungle and I was out because of the way everything is edited. I had to explain to her."

© ITV/Shutterstock Fred was told off by his mum after leaving the jungle

He added: "She was mad and I had to say to her, 'Look mum, I'm not going to do it again.'"