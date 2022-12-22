Sofia Vergara shares festive glimpse of LA mansion featuring special family member

Sofia Vergara took to social media on Wednesday with a festive glimpse of her stunning Beverley Hills home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the America's Got Talent judge, 50, shared a photo of her lavish kitchen featuring her dog Bubbles dressed up in a festive outift - but it turns out the little pooch isn't a big fan of the Modern Family Actress.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara Reveals Her Dog Bubbles Hates Her

In the photo, Bubbles sat in front of a large green festive bow on the island of her kitchen. The star, who, despite captioning the photo with a love heart GIF, previously revealed on Jimmy Fallon that Bubbles "hates her" and definitely prefers her husband Joe Manganiello.

She said: "Yeah that's Bubbles she hates me, she was supposed to be for me, she was supposed to be my dog and she arrived to the house and she thought she was for Joe and that's all she wants to do is go after him all day long, harass him.

Bubbles was dressed in festive red!

"It's an obsession this dog has with him. It's horrific, she hates me. She's super mean to me, she bites me![...]"

Although the actress is yet to reveal the extent of her Christmas decorations this year, it's no secret that the star will go all out after she shared her impressive Thanksgiving preparations last month.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sofia showed off the stunning array of autumnal flowers placed amongst plates full of delicious food.

Sofia's Thanksgiving spread was so glamorous!

Captioning the update, she penned: "Nothing better than the holidays! Using my Sofia Home collection!"

Heidi Klum was very impressed with Sofia's efforts and replied writing: "I want to come. WHAT TIME?"

This year may be the last Christmas Sofia and Joe spend in their stunning abode as the property is currently on the market for $19.6 million.

The beautiful property has 11 bathrooms and half an acre of land, just as you'd expect from the superstars. Outside there is a massive swimming pool, an essential of any A-list pad.

