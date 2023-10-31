Banged Up cast: Who stars in the Channel 4 show

What's life like behind bars? Channel 4's latest docuseries – Banged Up – explores just that. As six celebrities head to the decommissioned HMP Shrewsbury to investigate, they'll be kept in cells, given jobs, put through body searches and spend time with ex-convicts in a bid to learn more about life in prison.

So, who's taking up for the challenge? Introducing the cast of Banged Up…

Meet the cast of Banged Up

Sid Owen

Best known for portraying Ricky Butcher in EastEnders, Sid Owen has also appeared on Britain's favourite reality shows, including I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and Strictly Come Dancing.

© Getty Sid Owen called Banged Up "One of the maddest experiences" he's ever taken on

Taking to Instagram ahead of the premiere of Banged Up, Sid called the show "One of the maddest experiences I've done to date." During a recent interview with The Mirror, the soap star explained that as he's the only member of his family who hasn't been to prison, the series immediately sparked his interest.

"I feel like the odd one out – everyone in my family had done time. Even my mum was a petty thief. I wanted to see what my brothers and Dad had to deal with," he said.

Tom Rosenthal

Comedy star Tom Rosenthal has had quite the career after playing Jonny Goodman in Friday Night Dinner (2011–2020) and Marcus Gallo in Plebs (2013–2022). More recently, he appeared as Trent in Guy Ritchie's spy comedy, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023).

© Getty Friday Night Dinner actor Tom Rosenthal is among the cast

Marcus Luther

TV personality Marcus Luther has joined the cast of Banged Up. After signing on to Channel 4'a Gogglebox back in 2018, Marcus and his wife Mica quickly became fan favourites. The couple have since made appearances on The Weakest Link and Pointless. Outside of the world of TV, Marcus is a businessman, boxing coach and gym owner.

© Photo: Channel 4 Marcus Luther is best known for appearing on Gogglebox with his wife Mica

HRVY

TV presenter and Singer HRVY has opened up about his time in HMP Shrewsbury. Speaking to the Daily Star, he explained: "It was like Love Island, Big Brother style cameras and filming, but in a prison. It was 24 hours a day filming, the weird thing was it was a social experiment documentary but it has that reality TV format with the cameras and I am not used to any of that stuff."

© Getty Singer and TV presenter HRVY is also taking on the challenge

Prior to signing on to Banged Up, HRVY had competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020

Neil Parish

Neil Parish is a former Conservative MP who served Tiverton and Honiton from 2010 until his 2022 resignation.

Peter Hitchens

Peter Hitchens is an author and regular Mail on Sunday columnist. Earlier this month, Peter spoke about his time on Banged Up in his column.

© Getty Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens is getting a glimpse of prison life at HMP Shrewbsury

"I made a mental vow to try as hard as I could to join in the spirit of the thing. For that reason, though you are free to doubt me, I spent much of my time in Shrewsbury jail feeling real discomfort, real nervousness and confusion and on occasions real fear," he said.