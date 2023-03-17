Gogglebox star makes candid admission about not wanting to be on TV The Channel 4 programme airs a new episode on Friday

Gogglebox is back on our screens this week for another episode featuring its usual regulars including siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford – who have become fan favourites since they joined in 2017. But did you know that being on TV was not the siblings' original career plan?

Chatting to The Guardian, Pete admitted that he had other ideas for his future work. "[Sophie and I] met a researcher and it went from there. It wasn't something either of us had thought about." Check out the video below to see Sophie and Pete in action on the show - with a very special appearance!

Pete then added candidly: "I wanted to be a plumber, to be honest with you! I didn't want to be on telly." Pete and Sophie are definitely favourites for us, we're so glad they ended up taking the offer!

Other stars of the show also admitted that they hadn't considered being a TV star, including Mary Killen and Giles Wood. "I didn't originally want to be on, but [Giles] did," to which Giles added: I had a vague memory of being on Radio 4 once, and I quite enjoyed the attention.

"Then I was on Gardeners' Question Time. So I had a trace memory of enjoying my little skirmish with the media. I've never had anything regular in my life because I’m an artist and occasional writer, so I quite liked the idea of something regular."

The beloved Channel 4 programme recently celebrated its ten-year anniversary with a very special episode which included archive footage from the current and former stars of the show.

Viewers were delighted to see old favourites like Steph and Dom Parker and Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin. Other familiar faces like the Tapper family, Marcus and Mica, and the Michaels family also popped up throughout the episode.

Gogglebox's 10 Year Anniversary special was also bittersweet for fans as it showed a glimpse of a number of former Gogglebox stars who have since passed away. Fans were particularly saddened to see Leon and June Bernicoff back on their screens. Leon sadly died shortly before Christmas in 2017 and June sadly passed in May 2020.

