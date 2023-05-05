Bridgerton fans demand answers following devastating moment in Queen Charlotte show

Step aside, Bridgerton brood! The hit show’s new spin-off series Queen Charlotte focuses on relationships away from the siblings - and it is safe to say that viewers and critics alike have been loving the prequel tale. However, there is one moment in the show’s finale that left fans devastated - and wanting answers. Find out more…

While the show focuses on Queen Charlotte’s relationship with King George, another relationship is introduced in episode one, that of Charlotte’s aid, young Brimsley, and the King’s right-hand man, Reynolds. The pair are the first main LGBT character of the franchise, and the story follows their relationship alongside the royals as they keep their love a secret, while remaining loyal to their respective monarchs.

While the finale oscillates between young Charlotte and George to the older version of them in the Bridgerton series, showing that their love, difficult as it is, continues to the show’s present day, the moment also reveals that Brimsley is now alone.

In the scene, Brimsley is dancing with Reynolds in a romantic moment before a time jump, where he is older and recreating the scene, but dancing alone.

Since there is no mention of what happened to Reynolds, fans have taken to social media to demand answers, with one writing: "I'm still crying about the transition fade from young Brimsley dancing with Reynolds and old Brimsley dancing alone, They deserved a happy ending."

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Another person added: "The tears started falling at this point and then they just didn't stop. WHAT HAPPENED TO REYNOLDS." A third person wrote: "Okay but when did Reynolds die? Or did he just leave? I can't picture him leaving Brimsley or George."

Another emotional viewer added: "Finished #QueenCharlotte and I sobbed so much, the conversation under the bed!!! It just shows how deep their love is and omg. Then Brimsley dancing alone!!! I need to know what happened to Reynolds right now! The beautiful bond between Agatha and Violet! My heart can’t."

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley in Queen Charlotte

Speaking to HELLO! about playing the Bridgerton franchise's first LGBTQ leading role, Sam Clemmett said: "It's wonderful, I feel really honoured to get this opportunity. It's really empowering to be able to tell this story and I hope we've handled it very truthfully and very sensitively and people feel as empowered watching it as we were making it."

Although we’d love to find out, it looks like the next instalment in the Bridgerton universe will follow Penelope and Colin’s relationship in season three.

Although the show has yet to be released, it has been revealed that Penelope Featherington will give up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. Deciding to find a husband, Colin tries to win back Penelope's friendship by helping her improve her confidence – falling in love in the process. Will we be getting a prequel on Brimsley and Reynolds afterwards? We certainly hope so!

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

