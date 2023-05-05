The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran wins copyright case but reveals sadness over family loss

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Ed Sheeran winning his copyright case and speaking out about his devastating family loss.

Not only that, Lizzo's forced to cancel a gig and the royals prepare for the Coronation weekend.

Ed Sheeran has won his copyright case after a court ruled that he did not copy Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On for his 2015 song, Thinking Out Loud. The Bad Habits hitmaker was told by jurors in New York after a week of cour appearances that he had won his case after he strongly denied any wrongdoing. Ed told reporters outside the court that he was very happy with the result, however, it was clearly bittersweet for him as he admitted his frustration that the case went to court at all, revealing that he had missed out on time with his family on the same week his grandmother, Nancy, passed away in Ireland. The Shape of You star also shared his sadness about missing out on the funeral which took place earlier this week, here's what Ed had to say: [audio]. Meanwhile in happier news for the star, Ed has reason to celebrate because his album Subtract has officially dropped and the singer also told fans he will be dropping a visual album to accompany it this weekend.

Lizzo has been forced to cancel a gig in Motreal, Canada, after falling sick. The Good As Hell singer took to Instagram to share a video from her bed to tell fans that she is unable to perform due to contracting a flu-like illness. Lizzo was due to take to the stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal but she's explained that her body is weak and that she has chills and a headache, however, the star, who is currently on her Special world tour, did assure fans that she will find a new date for those who have missed out. We're wishing her a speedy recovery!

The Foo Fighters were due to perform on a now-cancelled episode of Saturday Night Live, it's been reported. Fans will be disappointed to hear that the rock band, fronted by Dave Grohl, were due to be the musical guests on an upcoming episode of the American sketch show while award-winning actor and The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was due to host. Entertainment Weekly states that the episode in question was due to air at the end of May but that the ongoing strikes from the Writers Guild of America have resulted in episodes being pulled from air. SNL isn't the only show to be affected by the strike, which has begun due to working conditions and pay, as other programs like The late Show with Stephen Colbert and the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon have also been cancelled.

Previously unheard music from the late singer Prince will be played to fans at an upcoming celebration festival being held at the singer's former home and estate Paisley Park in Minnesota. The event kicks off on the 8th June and runs until the 11th and will be a way for fans to commemorate the star's incredible legacy. Music from Prince's vault will be shared at the event while other big names will appear for performances including Prince's friend and former collaborator Chaka Khan and members of Prince's band, The New Power Generation. Prince died in 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental overdose.

And the royals are gearing up for a weekend full of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. During a recent outing ahead of the historic event, Prince William and Princess Kate jumped on the Elizabeth Line to Tottenham Court Rd before going on a walkabout to visit the Dog and Duck pub. The royal couple were all smiles and Prince William even shared how their three children , Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte felt during the recent rehearsals, take a listen: [audio from the insta post]. Make sure you keep up to date with all of what's going on at this weekend's Coronation over on Hellomagazine.com.