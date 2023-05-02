The Daily Lowdown: Elton John hints at career comeback after finishing tour

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing the highlights from the MET Gala and Sir Elton John hinting that he may not be finished with performing completely once his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has come to an end.

Not only that, Ed Sheeran has said he may walk away from his music career if he loses his copyright case which is ongoing in New York this week.

Take a listen to today's episode below…

The MET Gala took place in New York on Monday evening and some of the biggest names in showbiz took to the iconic red carpet for the event which had its theme dedicated to the late Chanel boss Kark Lagerfeld. There were many standout moments for the huge fashion exhibition including Rihanna and ASAP Rocky walking the carpet together and tennis champion Serena Williams announcing her pregnancy.

The athlete debuted her baby bump on the red carpet alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian before confirming on social media that the couple are set to welcome their second child. Meanwhile, fans were upset to see previous Met Gala legends including Blake Likely and Beyonce not present, with the former choosing to stay at home with husband Ryan Reynolds with whom she welcomed her fourth child in recent months.

Elton John has said he may still perform the 'odd gig' after his official retirement. The legendary musician, who will be finishing his huge Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in July, admitted that although he will never tour the world again, he's not prepared to give up performing altogether. The Tiny Dancer hitmaker teased there may be the odd show for fans to witness but insisted that he's looking forward to having freedom back once he finishes his string of concerts in the summer. Elton's final show will be on July 8 which will be just a few days after headlining Glastonbury Festival.

Ed Sheeran has said he will walk away from his career in music if he's found guilty of copying Marvin Gaye's Let Get It On amid his copyright trial. The singer-songwriter has been appearing in court in New York this week where he has denied any wrongdoing and opened up about the toll the case is taking on him personally. According to the Mail, Ed explained to his attorney that if he loses the case he will be "done" and "stopping" his music career adding that he finds it "insulting" to devote his life to being a performer and songwriter to have someone diminish it. The Bad Habits singer has been accused of lifting chords from the late soul singer's 1973 hit track by the heirs of Ed Townsend, a co-writer on Marvin's song.

Aerosmith have announced a tour of North America for later this year but it will be the rock band's last. The group, fronted by Steven Tyler, revealed the run of shows will kick off in September until late January 2024 and will be a celebration of their 50 years in music and their ground-breaking hits spanning decades. A statement from the band read that although it's their farewell tour, it's not a goodbye but a 'peace out', promising fans the best show of their lives.

The countdown to the Eurovision song contest is underway and a campaign has been pitched to create the world's biggest sing-along in Liverpool to show solidary with Ukraine. The campaign, called HelpUkraineSong project, is aiming to unite the world through music and is hoping to bring together as many people as possible in Liverpool to sing the Beatles' track With a Luttle Help from my Friends. The singalong is aiming to take place on Saturday 13 May at midday which is the same day as the annual song contest's grand finale at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool city centre.

