The Daily Lowdown: The Jonas Brothers announce tour with a twist that fans will love

In today's episode, we're chatting about The Jonas Brothers announcing a huge tour in support of their new album, and there's an exciting twist that fans will love.

Not only that, Rihanna's Half-Time performance breaks a record, and ASAP Rocky apologizes to a fan for accidentally knocking them at the MET Gala.

The Jonas Brothers have announced a huge tour in support of their upcoming new record, The Album, and there's an exciting twist for fans. The pop trio, who are made up of brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin, revealed to fans that they will be embarking on a string of shows across North America from August and that they will be performing five of their albums each night to crowds. The tour comes soon after the success of their residency on Broadway and tickets for the shows will go on sale on the 6 May.

Joe and Nick Jonas are heading on tour

Rihanna's Super Bowl performance has been officially named the most-watched Half-Time show on record. The superstar, who made her stage comeback at the major sporting event in February, put on a show-stopping set of her biggest hits and now the gig has racked up over 121 million views. The Umbrella singer's label Roc Nation confirmed the milestone on social media and Riri's new record overtakes Katy Perry's 2015 Half time performance. Meanwhile, Rihanna also used her performing comeback as an opportunity to announce that she is pregnant, expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

Speaking of ASAP Rocky, the rapper has reached out to a fan to apologize after he climbed over her in a crowd before making his entrance at the MET Gala in New York this week. The 34-year-old was seen in a viral video accidentally holding onto a fan's face and shoulder as he jumped over a barricade outside the hotel where he was staying with Rihanna. ASAP issued a virtual apology the next day and then went on to tweet the fan's post about the moment, saying: My fault sweetheart.

© Getty Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting their second child

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer diagnosis, admitting in his new documentary that the couple feared the 'worst' would happen. The Bad Habits singer's wife was told by doctors in February 2022 that she had a tumour in her arm, but that they could not treat it because Cherry was pregnant with their second child at the time. Speaking in Ed's Disney+ film, titled The Sum Of It All, Cherry spoke candidly about how the diagnosis made her think about mortality and people's perception of her. Ed also became emotional recalling the tough time they faced which the singer described as 'one heavy thing after another'. Ed's documentary lands on the streaming platform on 4 May and his new album, Subtract, will be released on the 5th.

© Getty Image Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

And Hollywood is facing a major setback due to the ongoing strikes from the Writers Guild of America. The US-based organization are holding a series of strikes regarding better compensation, pay, and equity structure. The decision to strike comes after weeks of negotiations with huge companies such as Netflix, Disney, Apple, and more. Huge programs including the likes of Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and more late-night talk shows are expected to go dark amid the ongoing decision from the WGA to take action. Meanwhile, big names like Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have spoken out in support of the writers, explaining that what the WGA is asking for is "not unreasonable."

