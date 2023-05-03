I'm a Celebrity: South Africa fans were left "gutted" and "shocked" after watching Tuesday night's episode of the spin-off series when boxer Amir Khan was booted out of the competition.

Although the professional athlete was the third celebrity to exit the ITV reality show, following Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith's departure last week, he was the first to leave after being voted out by the remaining contestants.

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity is back for a spin-off in South Africa

The group sat around the camp and made the difficult decision about who to send home before voting in a secret ballot. The next morning, Ant and Dec revealed the news that it was Amir who would be leaving.

MORE: How much do the I'm A Celebrity 2023 stars get paid?

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Carol Vorderman turns heads in curve-defining bridal gown

Amir Khan leaves I'm a Celebrity: South Africa

However, fans watching at home were disappointed and even shocked about the result. One person tweeted: "Shocking result. I didn't see that coming at all." Another agreed: "Never saw that coming… thought Janice would go!"

Plenty more fans were quick to share their reactions. "I am totally shocked he's gone! He was in my final. Gutted! You didn't deserve to go now @amirkingkhan you were fab in there," said a third.

© ITV I'm a Celebrity: South Africa full cast

A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "@amirkingkhan @imacelebrity So campmates voted out one of the funniest… it's going to be boring now." As a fifth simply put: "He was the only reason I was watching if I'm being honest."

Despite audiences being sad to see Amir go, the star was in fact thrilled to be leaving and said he was excited to return home to his family. "This has been the craziest week of my life," he told his fellow campmates.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's episode also saw former I'm a Celebrity King of the Jungle Joe Swash join the camp along with fellow ex-EastEnders actor, Dean Gaffney.

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney have joined I'm a Celebrity: South Africa

After arriving, the pair immediately took part in a Bushtucker trial with Fatima Whitbread and Carol Vorderman. In Tuesday's episode, Joe admitted: "I'm really nervous. I feel like I'm doing this for the first time again, which ain't good," while Dean said: "I'm probably more scared now than I was then!"

Joe last appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2008 and went on to become the King of the Jungle. Dean, meanwhile, appeared on the sixth series of the ITV reality show which aired in 2006 and came in fifth place.

When is the I'm a Celebrity: South Africa final?

It's been confirmed that the final episode of I'm a Celebrity: South Africa will air on Friday 12 May on ITV1 and ITVX. The finale will run for 90 minutes between 9 pm and 10.30 pm.

Ant and Dec host I'm a Celebrity: South Africa

The series was pre-recorded last year, meaning the result has already occurred and no public vote will determine who is crowned the winner. Instead, the leading celebrities will continue to partake in a series of challenges to compete to become the 2023 'Legend'.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.