So Help Me Todd's Tristen Winger reveal details of Lyle's new love interest - exclusive

So Help Me Todd fans are about to see a very different side to Lyle Burton. In episode 20, Lyle (Tristen Winger) will finally meet his match in a forensic accountant, Alex - and it's going to leave him very out of sorts.

"Lyle is about to meet a new love interest, but we decided everything is going to be a slow burn and I think it's so lovely, and such a good meet cute," star Tristen told HELLO! "It is also just so adorable to finally see Lyle not have an answer. We've seen Lyle all season long go head to head with Todd and always have an answer, and then he meets this person who is his match, and he is at a loss for words, he's lost his footing, he is stuttering all over the place because he is smitten."

Vinessa Antoine will play Alex, and Vinessa and Tristen met for the first time in the hair and make-up trailer the day they shot their first scene.

"I went to the hair and makeup trailer, went straight to her and I was like, 'Are you Alex?' And immediately, the chemistry was great. We were joking around, bantering back and forth, and all of our scenes we shot in the same day so we just got to just build on that chemistry all day," he continued.

"Vinessa is such an excellent screen partner, and we had such a good time. We trusted each other, we bounced off of one, another immaculately. It was so fun. I can not wait for everyone to see episode 20. I can't wait."

Episode 20, 'More Fang for Your Chuck' will see Margaret Wright (Marcia Gay Harden) represent her daughter's husband Chuck when he faces 20 years in federal prison after being accused of fixing a cash prize giveaway at the Portland Widows hockey game. But his bad day keeps getting worse as Allison (Madeline Wise) also asks Susan to be her divorce lawyer as she stands firm on leaving Chuck.

So Help Me Todd follows successful lawyer Margaret who hires her aimless son, Todd (Skylar Astin), as her firm's in-house investigator. Todd's sister Allison (Madeline) is a doctor and his older brother is a political operative, and the dramedy details the family dynamics that emerge from childhood into adulthood.

So Help Me Todd was renewed earlier in February and is expected to return in early 2024 for season two. Episode 20 will air on Thursday May 11 2023 and the season finale will air on May 18 2023.

Take a look at stills from episode 20 below...

