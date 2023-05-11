GMA finally names Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' official replacements amid continued shake-up

The ABC News show is welcoming very familiar faces to its line-up of hosts

Good Morning America has seen its line-up of hosts feature several changes and shake-ups over the past few months, although they have a big new update to share.

In the wake of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' departure from GMA3 earlier this year, they've officially announced that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will be taking their place alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The news was shared to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows.

“I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated.

The show further announced that Gio Benitez, another ABC correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, has officially been named one of the co-hosts of the GMA weekend show.

While Gio, 37, has hosted several iterations of GMA Weekends, it has never been in official capacity, and he will in this instance be stepping in for Eva.

His regular spot will see him beside previous anchors Janai Norman and Whit Johnson, also longtime ABC News staples.

