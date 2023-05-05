GMA3 viewers call for Amy Robach to be replaced with very familiar face

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired from GMA3 after news of their off-screen relationship

GMA3 has yet to announce a permanent replacement for ousted anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes following their dismissal in January after news of their affair.

However, some viewers believe ABC bosses don't have to look very far to fill at least one of the roles — naming Good Morning America meteorologist, Sam Champion as a "great" solution for a permanent host.

Taking to social media, one fan commented: "Sam Champion would make a GREAT permanent HOST! He has the personality and following to get the show back on track plus a great journalist as well as well known meteorologist."

While Sam hasn't publicly stated whether he has an interest in the role, he did take the time to reply to his follower, responding: "Awwwww. Thank u for ur kind words," alongside a love heart emoji.

GMA3 viewers have been treated to a selection of popular hosts since the departure of Amy and T.J. in January, but fans are wondering when showrunners will decide on a permanent solution.

Last month, reports from multiple outlets suggested ABC bosses have set their sights on a very famous face from rival network NBC. Today's former host, Katie Couric, is reportedly being considered for the post, although she's yet to comment on the claims.

It wouldn't be Katie's first dip in the GMA pool: after leaving Today and then her anchor role on CBS Evening News, she took on a correspondent's position with Good Morning America.

While Amy and T.J. were removed following news of their affair last November, Dr. Jennifer Ashton has kept her position and is currently the only permanent host on the show. Rhiannon Ally, DeMarco Morgan, Gio Benitez, and Eva Pilgrim are just some of the hosts who have filled in since the couple were fired.

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

The move came after ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the company's decision to place Amy and T.J. on hiatus in an editorial call on December 5, adding that it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue for 12 years before the news of her affair came to light, while T.J. was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig for 12 years.

While Amy has yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband, T.J.'s estranged wife released a statement following the news that she and the TV star were divorcing.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail, which spoke of the "disappointment" by her former husband's "lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity".

