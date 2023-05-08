Former GMA host receives the support of co-stars following big move away from the network

The anchor is just beginning her journey with rival network CBS

Cecilia Vega is on the road to her illustrious journey with a new network, as the former Good Morning America and ABC anchor officially kicks things off with CBS.

Back in January, it was announced that the 46-year-old TV anchor would be departing ABC News for CBS' 60 Minutes as a correspondent based in Washington D.C.

VIDEO: Newest GMA anchor's on-air prank

It was revealed by the network on Sunday that her first assignment as correspondent would take her to the Caribbean island of Dominica.

"Award-winning journalist @ceciliavega60 headed for the Caribbean island of Dominica for her first assignment as a 60 Minutes correspondent," it read.

MORE: Former GMA star begins role at competing network – Michael Strahan, David Muir, and more show their support

MORE: GMA3 viewers call for Amy Robach to be replaced with very familiar face

"Get a preview of her report on the effort to protect sperm whales," accompanied a short video clip of her first assignment with the long-running broadcast news program.

Her friends and fans cheered her on, although some of her former co-stars at GMA weren't far behind, with Gio Benitez sharing a slew of applauding emojis while writing: "Yes!!!"

Merilyn Mitchell, one of GMA's stylists, also wrote: "Wow that's my Girl!! Go CV!!! So exciting," while the morning show's lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto said: "Cannot wait to watch @ceciliavega60!!! This piece looks (characteristically) incredible!"

One of her followers wrote: "Awesome addition to 60 Minutes, my favorite Boston-News Mom," and another also gushed: "Wonderful! We've been waiting to see Cecilia!"

MORE: Beloved GMA hosts depart studio amid continued shake-up with new stars

MORE: Meet GMA's new anchor Jess Sims and her very famous and unexpected background

Cecilia was part of the ABC News team for just over a decade, and joined as a correspondent in 2011. She went on to become the lead reporter at ABC News during the tumultuous 2016 presidential campaign and was the senior White House correspondent during Donald Trump's administration.

She became well-known for her fearless and informed reporting, often taking viewers through the inner machinations of the government during several administrations.

Cecilia made history by acquiring the title, becoming the first Latina woman to do so for an English-language network, an achievement she has spoken about before as well.

"What an example of the American dream to have the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants walking in the White House, wow," she told ABC7 News.

MORE: Today's Al Roker makes appearance on rival network in surprise new video

Cecilia also served for a time as a rotating anchor of World News Tonight, a segment helmed also by ABC's very own David Muir.

In the absence of main hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos, she has often stepped in during the prime GMA slot.

In an article from Deadline reporting the news of her departure in January, the journalist said in a statement that the switch to CBS and 60 Minutes was a "dream come true."

She said: "I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism."

MORE: GMA anchors celebrate co-stars' surprise baby news live on-air – watch epic moment

Bill Owens, executive producer of the 55-year-old program, said that their new team member is a "sensational storyteller."

Check out more photos of Cecilia's time with the network below:

© Getty Images GMA with Michael Strahan, Cecilia Vega, Diane Sawyer, and George Stephanopoulos

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.