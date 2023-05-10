Is Dr. Jennifer Ashton leaving GMA3? Host teases news after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' departure

The TV doctor has been hosting with a series of other stars since Amy and T.J. left

It's been five months since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were let go from their roles on GMA3 and viewers were left wondering if there was a fresh shake-up headed their way after Dr. Jennifer Ashton's latest social media post.

The television doctor took to Instagram and alongside a portrait photo of herself, she wrote: "Hmmm… T-minus 24 days and counting until the big day…excited to share a new project on June 2! Any guesses?"

Fans commented: "Congratulations," and, "Can't wait," but GMA3 appeared to be in the dark over the career move as the show added: "We wanna know," along with a wide-eyed emoji.

Some wondered if she had a new medical talk show in the mix and there were strings of heart emojis from followers showing their love.

Jennifer hasn't addressed the departure of Amy and T.J. after their extra-marital relationship was made public. But she's been settling into life with new co-stars since they were fired in January 2023.

Jennifer recently rang in her birthday and celebrated with her on-air "family" which used to be Amy and T.J. prior to their dismissal from the network.

Instead, Jennifer was flanked by Eva Pilgrim and Gio Benitez, who presented her with a gorgeous golf-themed birthday cake.

Jennifer posted a snapshot on Instagram and neither Amy nor T.J. commented or appeared to like the post. The birthday girl wrote: "Nothing but love for my @abcgma3 work fam for this amazing (and fun) early birthday golf surprise!!!

"Thanks to all the crew and team who made this surprise happen and to @lpga_tour for inviting me to play in the day before the Pro-Am on May 10! There are not enough private lessons in the world to get me ready but I know it will be fun! #newobsession #golf #lpga #birthdayweekend."

© Getty Images Dr. Jennifer Ashton is now the only permanent host on GMA3

Fans commented: "Happy birthday Jen," and "best golf cake ever". Jennifer had loved working with Amy and T.J. on the show and and the trio previously opened up about their working relationship to Resident Magazine. "The three of us have been working and collaborating together on random segments for a while now," Jennifer said at the time.

"When Amy would anchor GMA, we had a joke between us – we would just always say we felt like we were in a tennis match or doing a dance, and that we wish we could do it all the time.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. are now a couple

"I can't overstate the amount of respect and admiration I have for these guys and what they do on the air, especially when it comes to their range. It's like watching the G.O.A.T. of athletes everyday do their thing. I learn so much from them."

Meanwhile, "trust and respect" are what they believed had led to the show's success.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman announcing Amy and T.J.'s departure: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

