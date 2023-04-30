GMA anchors celebrate co-stars' surprise baby news live on-air – watch epic moment

The Good Morning America family has a new member coming their way, not a new anchor – not yet anyways – but a baby!

Weekend anchor Janai Norman, who hosts Good Morning America Weekend with Whit Johnson, Gio Benitez, and Somara Theodore announced her pregnancy live on-air during the Sunday show.

The GMA star, 33, and her husband of nearly five years, whose name she prefers to keep private, also share a five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, whose names she also has opted not to share publicly. You can watch her surprise her GMA co-stars with the news of her third pregnancy in the video below.

WATCH: GMA anchors celebrate co-star's baby surprise on the air

When sharing the news on her Instagram after the on-air surprise, Janai was flooded with congratulatory messages from other familiar faces from ABC. GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee commented on her post: "Hooray," as Deborah Roberts added: "Congratulations," with a balloon emoji.

Speaking with People in the wake of her announcement, the anchor revealed she is ten weeks pregnant, and that she has "been manifesting this."

MORE: GMA brings on new famous member to the team as Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' roles remain empty

MORE: GMA hosts, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos receive disappointing news?

She further told the outlet: "I've been very open about wanting to have a third. Just before I found out I told friends at lunch 'I really feel like things are starting to clear out to allow me to welcome the blessing.'"

© Getty Janai and her husband at the LDF 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner in May of 2022

The soon-to-be mother-of-three also detailed her plans to have another home birth like she did with her previous kids, with the help of doulas and midwives.

"It went so well and was so beautiful. I was determined to do it again with my daughter and had an incredible water birth during the pandemic. People would look at me crazy when I told them it was magical. It truly was," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.