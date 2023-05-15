Jamie Foxx's surprise appearance following return from hospital and medical complication

Jamie Foxx may have only just returned home after a shocking hospitalization following a "medical complication," but he's already ready to get back on his feet.

The actor, 55, was joined by his daughter Corinne in the first big news of his comeback post-medical emergency, and it's once again for Fox.

It was announced by the network on Monday morning that Jamie and Corinne, 29, will be hosting a new game show titled We Are Family.

The series will premiere in 2024, which will give the actor the chance to recover and get back to his other filming commitments as well, including the movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.

A statement shared by the father-daughter duo with Deadline reads: "We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam.

"We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

The news follows that of Jamie being replaced on Beat Shazam's sixth season by Nick Cannon as a temporary guest host in the wake of his medical condition, with Corinne, who was a DJ on the show, also temporarily stepping away.

Allison Wallach, the President of Unscripted Programming of Fox Entertainment, also added in a separate statement: "Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox family.

"Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox's fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series."

Corinne took to social media to shoot down reports that the actor was still in hospital earlier in the week, writing: "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild.

© Getty Images Jamie and Corinne on Beat Shazam

"My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

She even teased the We Are Family news, adding: "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

The Oscar-winning actor was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on April 13 according to his daughter, who shared that her father suffered a "medical complication."

In a statement posted by Corinne on behalf of the family, she disclosed: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

© Getty Images Jamie was previously hospitalized on account of a mystery ailment

They also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, adding: "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Several major stars have since also spoken out and sent their love to Jamie while he remained in the hospital, although it seems like it's nothing but up for the Foxx family now!

