Jane the Virgin star Eden Sher details terrifying ordeal at airport - 'Help me'

Eden Sher opened up about the terrifying ordeal she went through at Chicago airport on Wednesday.

The OC star, 32, revealed she got bombarded by fans after getting off her flight at baggage claim and took to TikTok to share the scary details of the exchange.

The actress revealed things "felt off" in the candid video, which you can see in full below, when the group told her they couldn't get tickets for her Chicago show which didn't make sense as none of her shows sold out.

After asking questions about the group, who came equipped with countless photos of her, the Veronica Mars star couldn't work out how the group knew her gate number or that she would be at the airport that evening.

After "wracking her brain" she asked fans: "Did I accidentally reveal my flight information on social media somehow, and even if I did - which I didn't - does that mean they bought a ticket specifically to meet me there at the gate?

She later added: "Help me, what happened? How did they know I was there?"

Eden captioned the post: "How. Did they know. I was there. #storytime #fyp #makeitmakesense."

Away from her life in the spotlight, Eden is a doting mother to her two twin daughters whom she and her husband Nick Cron-Devico welcomed in November 2021.

Shortly after welcoming her girls, she shared an adorable family photo of the twins laying on her whilst she and Nick were lying on the couch. She captioned the photo: "Family" alongside the manicured nails emoji.

The family of four live in in Los Angeles.