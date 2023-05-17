CMA Awards reveal hosts for 2023 ceremony – and you'll definitely recognize them

Country music's biggest night is returning to Nashville on November 8 and the hosts of this year's CMA Awards have been revealed.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will reunite once again to co-host the ceremony at the city's Bridgestone Arena, with the news being officially announced by Lara Spencer on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "We're going to begin with the country music dream team, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning," she said at the top of the show.

© Getty Images Luke and Peyton are only the fourth pair to host the CMAs more than once

"They scored the biggest ratings in three years when they hosted the CMA Awards last year. And thankfully they have just agreed to do it again. The football star and the former CMA Entertainer of the Year will join forces on the stage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for two hours of laughs, tributes, and of course some amazing performances."

Lara concluded: "This year's nominees and performers are yet to be announced. What can we expect this year? Well, we'll find out when the 57th annual CMA Awards airs live November 8 right here on ABC."

© Getty Images Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will host the 2023 CMA Awards

Peyton's involvement may come as a surprise to some as he only signed on to co-host last year after losing a bet. Ahead of the show, the duo spent time with ABC's Will Reeve, who asked how the idea of the two hosting together came about.

Peyton explained: "Well, Luke bet me on the Tennessee v. Georgia game, he said, 'If Georgia beats Tennessee you have to co-host,' so, I just found out." His confession prompted immediate laughter and cheer from his betting opponent, who proceeded to praise their hosting chemistry.

© Getty Images Luke and Peyton scored a ratings high at the 2022 CMA Awards

"We have some history together, I think it's going to be loose, and that's the cool thing about Peyton, is he has always been a natural lover of country music and I think certainly that's why it's going to work," Luke said.

Luke and Peyton's return makes them just the fourth hosting team who have presented the CMA Awards more than once. Mac Davis and Barbara Mandrell co-hosted three years running from 1980-1982. Brooks & Dunn also co-hosted three years in a row from 2004-2006, and Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood fronted the show 11 years in a row, from 2008-2018.

© Getty Images Peyton agreed to host the 2022 CMAs after losing a bet

