Lara Spencer delivered an emotional message on Tuesday when she revealed she was leaving her seat in the GMA studios in New York to go on assignment for the network.

The star shared a snapshot of her beloved dog Riva on Instagram, looking forlorn with puppy-dog eyes.

In the image, the pooch was sitting on Lara's couch and looking longingly at her, and Lara revealed the reason in the caption. "You're leaving again?" she wrote in Riva's fictional voice.

"Yes, honey," Lara added as if she were having a real conversation with her pet. "I have to go back to Nashville for the CMAs. But I will be home Thursday."

Lara has only just returned to her home in Connecticut following a trip to Tennessee for her stepdaughter's wedding.

© Instagram Lara Spencer's dog looked longingly at her

Last weekend, she posted photos from her trip with her husband, Richard McVey, as they rang in the nuptials of his daughter.

The 64-year-old MarketAxess CEO is a dad to three grown daughters from his first marriage, although their names are not known.

© Getty Images Lara is headed to the CMAs

Lara is a mom as well to son Duff, 21, and daughter Katharine, 19, who have both now moved away from home.

While her dogs are sad that Lara is leaving home again, there's every chance Lara will sneak in a quick visit with Katharine who attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

© Instagram Lara was in Tennessee recently for her husband's daughter's wedding

The TV host is no stranger to covering the Country Music Association Awards and last year she shared behind the scenes pictures of her time there.

At the time, Lara dazzled in a skintight dress for the annual event and praised her glam team for their hard work. Fans will be eager to see what she will be wearing for the awards this year.

© Instagram Lara's daughter also attends college in Nashville

Luke Bryan is hosting and he will perform during the ceremony too. The country music star shared his excitement over the gig with a post on Instagram that read: "Y'all ready? I'm excited to be back hosting and performing at the #CMAawards this year. Catch me on Country Music’' Biggest Night Wed, Nov. 8 on ABC."

His followers were quick to react and many shared in Luke's excitement over the news, with one responding: "Always ready to watch you on TV."

© Getty Images Luke Bryan is hosting the CMA Awards

A second said: "Awesome! Will be watching." A third added: "Can't wait!" A fourth wrote: "Awesome! Congrats! Good luck with everything."

A whole host of stars are set to perform including, "Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, and Lainey Wilson."

The CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 8 from 8 pm – 11 pm ET. Fans can watch the show live on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

