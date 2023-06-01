Outlander star to face rape trial - details

The actor appeared in season four of the drama

Outlander actor Gregory Odjig is to stand trial charged with raping a woman.

The 45-year-old actor, who played the role of Satehoronies in the show's fourth season, is said to have carried out the attack at the Premier Suites Plus serviced apartments in Glasgow's Bath Street on May 16, 2021.

Prosecutors claimed that the victim was intoxicated and asleep or unconscious and therefore unable to consent. Odjig also faces a separate assault charge of punching her on the head.

Gregory Odjig played Satehoronies in season four

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Odjig's KC Ronnie Renucci said: "He pleads not guilty in respect of the charges on the indictment."

Odjig was not at the hearing and currently lives in Canada, according to the defence advocate. He remains on bail until the trial, which will take place in June 2024 and is expected to last five days.

Renucci said: "I ask for it to be fixed for that date."

Prosecutor Angela Gray said that given the time between now and the trial, consideration will be given to arrange for the woman to give evidence earlier on "commission", which would mean that her testimony would be recorded on camera and the video played to the jurors.

As well as appearing in Odjig, the Canadian-born actor has appeared in various TV series. His most notable roles include the TV show Cashing In, in which he played Trevor Blueweed from seasons one to four. He also appeared in the Canadian medical drama, Hard Rock Medical, portraying Trevor from seasons two to four.

Odjig has also landed roles in shows such as Cardinal, Fargo and Warehouse 13. His most recent screen credit is the 2020 crime thriller, The Silencing, in which he played the role of Sam Moonblood.

He is also a professional wrestler.

