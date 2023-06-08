GMB star Susanna Reid shares surprising opinion on Prince Harry's hacking case

Susanna Reid has weighed in on her thoughts surrounding Prince Harry's court case, particularly following Piers Morgan's comments after he was referenced to in the Duke of Sussex's written statement.

Piers was asked about what he thought about Harry's statement, where he accused the TV personality of "personal attacks and intimidation", telling Sky News: "I wish him luck with his privacy campaign. I look forward to reading it in his next book." Discussing Piers' response on Good Morning Britain, Susanna said: "Piers makes an interesting point there, whether you love him or hate him, whether you agree with what Harry said in court or not… The point is, that Harry and Meghan have gone public with so much of their private lives.

WATCH: Piers Morgan has harsh request for King Charles regarding Harry and Meghan

"They've done Netflix documentaries which had massive ratings. They did not go under the radar. Spare blurted huge amounts of personal stuff, not just about his life but about his family's life. About William, about Camilla, about the King. Does that mean that when he then goes to court and says, 'My privacy was intruded upon,' he doesn't have the same sympathy as if he had just gone and led a private life?"

In his written statement, he wrote: "[T]he thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages… makes me feel physically sick and even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behaviour."

He continued: "Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan."

The Duke has accused MGN – publishers of Sunday Mirror, Sunday People and The Daily Mirror – of unlawfully gathering information. He has received support from his uncle, Charles Spencer, who took to Twitter to share former Labour adviser Alistair Campbell's tweets about the case.

In the posts, all of which Charles retweeted, the politico wrote: "Prince Harry makes a very good point re the damage done to trust in your own circle when stories appear and you have no idea where they come from.

"Some of the biggest fall-outs I had in No 10 arose from suspicions about who was briefing out confidential information. In several of the worst, I now know that the information came not from internal sources but phone hacking or illegal lagging.

Prince Harry arrives in court

Prince Harry gets out of a car outside of the High Court

"Harry may not be able to prove that all of the stories referred to in court came from illegal activity. But that illegal activity was being conducted on a near industrial scale by several papers is beyond doubt.

"That is why I willingly gave evidence. Leveson was the chance to change media culture. For the reasons Harry set out today - the incestuous relationship between press and government - that chance was thwarted."

