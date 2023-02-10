Denise Welch 'upset' as she addresses Loose Women feud rumours Denise Welch opened up about reports that she doesn’t get along with her co-stars

Denise Welch has opened up about the truth behind the reports that there is a feud between the Loose Women panellists, denying that there are any issues between them - but admitted that she gets "upset" when there are reports of backstage drama.

She told The Sun: "I'm not afraid to be passionate and committed about something, we all have different views, and we're great friends. I do get upset that people are trying to make out that we're always in some backstage feud.

WATCH: Denise Welch faces fears during wellness break

Loading the player...

"I haven't fallen out with any of them in 20 years - but we have very feisty debates. It's a show that encourages and appreciates older women, so we're all going to be a bit set in our ways because we all have our own opinions."

Denise said she is great friends with her co-stars

The 64-year-old was recently supported by her fellow panellists when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with ADHD, condition specialists believe she's had since childhood. "Clinical depression has been my illness and I've never thought beyond that," Denise said, explaining why it's taken so long to receive her ADHD diagnosis.

MORE: Denise Welch looks phenomenal in striking swimsuit during dream getaway

LOOK: Loose Women's daring brides: 9 bold and beautiful wedding dresses we never expected

She continued: "I had a diagnosis after two or three days of quite intense tests with a psychologist, and I have ADHD and have had since childhood… It’s not just tiredness. I know energy levels fall as you get older, but I'm so tired at the moment. I'm exhausted, even things I'm looking forward to doing, I can't be bothered to do, I just want to lie in bed."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.