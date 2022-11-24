Kourtney Kardashian makes shock comment as Khloe shows off baby in new episode The series finale of The Kardashians is out now

The final episode of The Kardashians season two features Khloe Kardashian showing off her baby son to her sisters and, in one funny moment, Kourtney Kardashian made a shocking comment that will surprise viewers.

Khloe was sitting beside her mother Kris Jenner when Kim Kardashian walked in to say hello to her new nephew, followed a short time after by Kourtney.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian agrees to brain scan during episode of The Kardashian

After Kris passed the baby, whose name is yet to be revealed, to Kourtney for a cuddle, she marveled over the little one before saying in her classic dry humor: "I wish I could breastfeed you," prompting Khloe to respond light-heartedly: "Oh my god, Kourt, let's calm down" as Kris said in shock: "Kourtney!"

The scene came at the end of episode ten titled Here's To Paris which saw Khloe and the family reference the birth of her son via surrogate. At one point Kim says: "What are we going to name him, that's what I need to know."

Khloe shared this photo of her sons foot in October

Kris then suggests: "How about Rob Kardashian Thompson," before adding a joke: "And then we'll just call him Rob Kardashian." The momager then says to Khloe directly: "I just want to tell you that I'm really proud of you, you're the best mom in the entire universe and I'm so proud of how you've handled this situation."

Khloé has kept her family mostly out of the spotlight since welcoming her son via a surrogate in July and has yet to reveal his face or his name publicly or on social media.

Tristan and Khloe are parents to True and their son

Episode one of The Kardashians season two did, however, focus on the birth of Khloe's second child, particularly the circumstances surrounding her ex, and the father, Tristan Thompson, after news broke that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Before the couple announced their breakup in late 2021, Tristan and the Good American designer had gone ahead with their plans for their second baby, and the surrogate got pregnant with an embryo transfer around Thanksgiving.

