Who is Khloe Kardashian dating?

Khloe Kardashian's past relationships have often been in the public eye, but what do we know about The Kardashians star's current love life? Well, despite the fact Khloe is used to the ever prying eyes of reality TV, the A-lister appears to be keeping her personal life private at the moment.

However, the socialite – who welcomed her second child in 2022 – has not kept entirely quiet on the subject of whether or not she is seeing someone, so join HELLO! as we look at everything this Kardashian sister has said about who she's dating.

Is Khloe Kardashian in a relationship?

© Getty Images Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

While little is known about the mom-of-two's current love life, it appears Khloe is not currently seeing anyone. Having said that, on February 6 2023 Khloe opened up about her dating life to a curious fan via Twitter. When asked if she was in a relationship with anyone at that time, she replied: "No man right now… He's in my prayers," suggesting the 38-year-old is interested in dating again if the opportunity arises.

However, she did also suggest she has no time for someone right now as she is focusing on bringing up her two young children. "Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby, and True and I are sickly co-dependent on one another," she wrote, before adding: "I secretly love it."

Khloe's tweets echoed a similar statement which she published in June 2022 (prior to the birth of her second child) after rumors began about whether she was seeing someone new. "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile," she wrote in response to a speculative post on Instagram.

In the past, the star has been open about her relationships with the media and shared insights into her dating life on social media, so perhaps one day fans will get to know more about her romantic life in the future. However, it is also possible that the reality TV star will decide to set up more boundaries between what she shares and what she keeps to herself, meaning whether or not the model is dating someone will remain hard to tell.

Who is Khloe Kardashian's husband?

© Getty Images Khloe was once married to Lamar Odom

Khloe is currently unmarried, however the star has been married once before. In 2009, the then 25-year-old tied the knot with NBA player Lamar Odom after a whirlwind romance which lasted only a month. The couple were together for four years, but Khloe filed for a divorce in 2013. In his 2019 memoir Darkness to Light, Lamar revealed he had cheated on Khloe throughout their marriage. "I had a problem," he admitted while detailing his regular infidelities.

Following on from Khloe's relationship with Lamar, the star dated another NBA player, Tristan Thompson, between the years 2016 and 2021. The couple's relationship was again a turbulent one which often broke up due to reports that Tristan was unfaithful.

© Getty Images Khloe and Kylie together in 2022

One of those times included an incident in February 2019 when the Lakers player was caught kissing Jordyn Woods, a friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner. However, the couple rekindled their bond in 2020. Khloe and Travis split for the final time in late 2021, after it was revealed the basketball player had cheated and had a child with Instagram-famous model Maralee Nichols.

Does Khloe Kardashian have a baby now?

Yes, despite Khloe and Tristan's rather up-and-down relationship, the couple share two children together: True, five, and a soon-to-be one year old son, whose name has not yet been made public by the couple. While Khloe gave birth to True on April 12 2018, the pair's second child was born via a surrogate in July 2022.

© Getty Images A pregnant Khloe with her baby-dad Tristan Thompson in 2018

In December 2017, Khloe took to Instagram to personally announce that she was expecting her first child with Tristan. "My greatest dream realised! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she wrote.

True's birth in 2018 was overshadowed by the first speculation that Tristan was cheating on Khloe. However, as previously mentioned, the couple remained in an on-again-off-again relationship until late 2021. The couple welcomed their second child via surrogate following their split, and currently are not officially back together (although there has been some fan speculation). Instead, Tristan and Khloe are focusing on co-parenting their kids, and remain a close-knit family despite their troubles.

© Getty Images Khloe celebrating her ex Tristan Thompson's birthday in 2018

© Getty Images The Kardashian extended family back in 2016

© Getty Images Khloe with Kim and Kris accepting an award at the People's Choice Awards 2021

© Getty Images Khloe with her sister Kim at the CFDA Awards 2022

