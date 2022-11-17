The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian shares rare glimpse of baby son in new episode The sweet moment came at the end of this week's episode

Khloé Kardashian has shared a very rare glimpse of her four-month-old baby son in the brand new episode of The Kardashians.

The moment came right at the end of the episode, which landed on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, in the 'Next on The Kardashians' segment promoting the series finale.

Although it was brief, fans did see the mother-of-two picking up her son and holding him in her arms as her mom Kris Jenner could be heard in the voiceover saying: "Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he's such a blessing."

Kim Kardashian, who was sat opposite Khloé and Kris during the scene, then says: "What are we going to name him? That's what I need to know," before the credits then immediately rolled, leaving fans on a cliffhanger.

Khloé is already a mom to her daughter, True

Khloé has kept her family mostly out of the spotlight since welcoming her son via a surrogate in July and has yet to reveal his face or his name publicly or on social media. The premiere of The Kardashians season two did, however, focus on the birth of Khloe's second child, particularly the circumstances surrounding her ex, and the father, Tristan Thompson, after news broke that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Shortly before their breakup in late 2021, Tristan and the Good American designer had gone ahead with their plans for baby no. two, and the surrogate got pregnant with an embryo transfer around Thanksgiving.

Episode nine, 'It's Met Monday!', is out now

"I was definitely very angry and feeling bamboozled. It was just a great thing I thought to expand our family, thinking it was this real, healthy, loving, protective type of family." Khloé held off announcing the pregnancy until shortly before her son was born, saying on the show: "I don't even want to cry.

Tristan and I are — I don't even know if I want to say Tristan and I. "I am having another baby, and obviously it's just really private. I just don't want this to get out right now because I want to protect my mental well-being as the surrogate's, and all of that. It's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

