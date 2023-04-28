Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is pregnant! See Ginny actress' bump

Another baby from the Harry Potter universe is on the way! Days after it was confirmed that Daniel Radcliffe has become a first-time dad, one of his costars has baby news of their own. Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, Harry's true love and Ron's little sister, in the Harry Potter films, is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo.

The actress, 32, announced the news via Instagram on Friday. "We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them," Bonnie shared alongside two photo of her with husband Andrew, in which they take turns cradling her baby bump against a verdant mountain view. "What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

Bonnie and Andew wed in an outdoor ceremony in San Juan Capistrano, California in March of last year. (She was previously engaged to Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower, but they split in 2012.) Since the massive Harry Potter films wrapped, Bonnie has stayed busy as an actress with her own production company, BonBonLumiere, and has directed several projects, including Separate We Come, Separate We Go, Know Thyself and Medusa’s Ankles. She's also an activist, and published a book last year, ‘Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, which featured practical tips on sustainability.

In an interview at the time with HELLO!, she admitted that maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle isn't always easy. "I think it’s important to compromise when we need to. Life happens sometimes, and we can’t always make the choice we’d prefer."

As for her Harry Potter past, while a reboot series is now in the works, she told People last year that she's happy leaving it in the rearview. "For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it's properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts."