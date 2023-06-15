Love Island: everything to know about bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis

Welcome to the island, Scott Van Der Sluis! The new Love Island bombshell has joined the villa to (hopefully) turn some heads. But who is the newcomer? Here's everything you need to know about Scott here…

Scott is a 22-year-old footballer who hails from Connah's Quay in North Wales. Speaking about his career, who plays the position of goalkeeper, he said: "Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change in life."

Speaking about what he'd bring to the show, he continued: "Energy. I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks!"

He also joked that he was "tall, dark, handsome and I’m a goalkeeper, so… good with [his] hands".

So why is this bachelor still single? He said: "I’ve been single through my own choice," he explained. "As well as circumstances. I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year. I’ve been single for three and a half years so it’s been a while soI’m ready and open to anything!"

© Vincent Dolman Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis is a footballer

Scott admitted that he also hates it when people become "clingy" too quickly, saying: "I don’t like too many calls and too many texts. I’m not a fan of someone wearing Nike Air Force 1 trainers with a dress on a night out either or waking up with someone and seeing patchy fake tan in the morning."

Scott will be joining the villa during plenty of drama. While Mitchel is determined to win over Molly – who is completely, utterly uninterested – Ella is upset that Tyrique is getting to know Leah, Catherine and Jess are set to clash with one another in Thursday night's episode, and Molly is keeping her eye on Zachariah as he gets to know Charlotte.

© ITV Molly and Zachariah share a smooch on Love Island

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "JESS VS CATHERINE?! THIS WASN’T PART OF THE PLAN?? WHERE DID THIS COME FROM," while another person added: " Nah all those takes about #LoveIsland being over and past it were soooooo premature. This feels like a renaissance of the golden years." A third person wrote: "Nah the producers snapped with this year's casting, I’m locked in."

Who has left Love Island so far?

After George was the first islander to leave the show, Ruchee followed suit after finding herself single and vulnerable on the show. The other islanders chose to save Ella, and Ruchee opened up about her experience on the show.

She said: "I’m definitely rooting for Medhi and Whitney. Whitney really saw the vision from the start. She saw the potential and said, ‘I am going to show the world what I see.’ I’m so glad she made that choice. Obviously I was coupled up with Medhi in the beginning, I built such a good relationship with him. I love Medhi so much, he’s hilarious.

© ITV Ruchee left the island

"I’m rooting for Tyrique and Ella as well. They’re so cute together. They’re like naughty school kids that like each other and flirt with each other. Andre and Catherine I think will do well, I feel like they’re each other’s type."