Love Island: Who is Maya Jama's lookalike mum? Meet her family here

This season of Love Island is going down a treat with fans – us included! It might have only been on TV for less than a fortnight but already we've seen many dramatic moments and shocking twists.

And, of course, one of the biggest highlights is seeing Maya Jama return as host. The TV presenter made her Love Island debut in January and proved she's the perfect fit for the reality show, and now she's in Majorca for her second turn as the presenter.

As well as hosting Love Island, Maya has enjoyed huge success in her television career and has worked on other shows including Glow Up, The Circle and Walk the Line. But how much do you know about the star's personal life?

Maya occasionally shows a glimpse into her family life on social media and has in the past featured photos of her lookalike mum. Here's all you need to know about her family.

© Shutterstock Maya Jama is back to host this summer's Love Island

Who is Maya Jama's mum?

Maya Jama was born and raised in Bristol by her mum, Sadie, who was 18 years old when she gave birth to her first child. Maya also has a younger brother named, Omar.

Although Maya has a distant relationship with her father, she has previously opened up about her close bond with her mother. In an interview with the Evening Standard, Maya discussed their mother-daughter dynamic: "She had me at 18, so our relationship was a bit different. I rebelled less because I was quite free.

"My mum's always been like, 'I want you to have your experiences—just tell me. I'm not going to judge you or shout at you.'''

© Instagram Maya Jama and her mum, Sadie

Maya's mum isn't in the public eye, so not a huge amount is known about her but she did appear in a celebrity episode of Mrs Brown's Boy alongside her famous daughter and Harry Redknapp. The Love Island host did also dedicate a heartwarming Instagram post to her mum on her wedding day back in 2018. Maya looked amazing in a pale pink bridesmaid dress while Sadie looked stunning in her bridal gown.

"Best day ever watching my mum marry her soulmate one of the loveliest people I know," Maya wrote in the caption, adding: "(Ft. The family. Last video is where I get it from) 18 years strong."

What else is there to know about Maya Jama's family?

Maya tends to mostly keep her personal life away from the spotlight, so not much is known about her distant relationship with her father, who she stopped seeing when she was 12 years old, but the TV star did appear in a documentary about growing up without a father.

Discussing her dad being in and out of prison, she explained to The Guardian: "It wasn't one long sentence, it was lots of sentences – sentence after sentence. Mostly, it was for violence, for pub brawls and fights. The usual thing was that he’d be drinking and get into a fight. Someone would get hurt, and he'd go to jail.

© Instagram Maya Jama and her younger brother Omar

"I had plenty of people around me who did what a dad should do. I never felt unloved; my childhood was as good as it could have been. There was no lack of love, and my dad’s brother was around so there was a male presence."

Meanwhile, Maya is also very close with her younger brother, Omar, and he has appeared on her social media several times. Omar, 26, is clearly making a name for himself in the fashion world and has modelled for brands like Celine and is represented by the agency D1LON.