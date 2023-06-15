Love Island: Zachariah Noble's incredible transformation revealed in photos that will surprise you

Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble caused quite the commotion when he walked into the villa earlier on in the current tenth series – but did you know that the 25-year-old has had quite the glow-up in recent times?

The Islander, who hails from London, works as a personal trainer and also plays basketball, so it's no wonder that the hunky reality star is in great shape. But Zachariah previously opened up about his fitness journey and showed off his seriously impressive transformation in some before and after photos which will surprise you.

WATCH: Meet the Love Island series ten contestants

Prior to jetting to Majorca to head into the Love Island villa, Zachariah shared a series of mirror selfie images and wrote in the caption: "Still got a hell of a way to go, but it's never been about the end goal. The journey is what matters. #training #changing #gym #journey."

MORE: Meet Love Island star Maya Jama's lookalike mum

MORE: Love Island: Zachariah Noble's famous sister calls him out for behaviour on show

Zachariah blew fans away with his before and after photos

Another similar Instagram post showed two photos cropped side-by-side, as the fitness fanatic wrote: "To the boy that started this journey, 'You've done well bro'. And to the man that's gonna finish it, 'The works only just begging'. Let's work."

Fans were quick to heap praise on Zachariah's fitness journey and share their shocked reaction to the photos. One person wrote: "Now that's a transformation and a half!" as a second said: "Da glow up is real." A third added sweetly: "Your [sic] hot in both."

Zachariah has shared his fitness journey on Instagram

Commenting on Zachariah's other transformation post, a fan commented: "Bro be nothing but proud of yourself, I've seen the weight you come from. Highly proud of you and the person you're also blooming into." Another echoed this, stating: "Hard work and dedication!"

In addition to sharing before and after photos, Zachariah often posts videos, selfie and photos from his regular gym sessions and basketball games with his 15.7k followers. You can follow Zachariah on @zachariah_noble97.

Meanwhile, Zachariah entered the villa as a bombshell at the beginning of series ten and immediately turned the girls' heads! The Islander set his sights on Catherine Agbaje and he ended up "stealing" her from Andre Furtado in a recoupling ceremony. The pair got off to a good start and enjoyed a romantic date on the terrace, but Zachariah soon decided to pursue Molly Marsh and even kissed her in a challenge – much to the surprise of the fellow contestants.

© ITV Zachariah is getting to know Molly on the show

Fans were left unimpressed with the way the 25-year-old handled the situation, including his own sister, BBC Radio One Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, who tweeted: "Bruh?????!!!! Absolutely not," along with a gif demonstrating her frustration.

Fans agreed, with one tweeting Snoochie directly: "You might want to log out tonight sis," as a second wrote: "Snoochie come and collect your brother pls because he's acting like a whole fool."

Although Zachariah and Molly continued to get to know one another, they faced a hiccup when the second recoupling saw newbie Charlotte Sumner choose the personal trainer, leaving Molly to be coupled up with her former love interest, Mitchel.