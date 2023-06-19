Gavin and Stacey star hopeful for new series amid James Corden's UK return - details

James has returned to London after his eight-year stint in the US

Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman said she is "hoping" for a new Christmas special or even another series now that James Corden has returned home to the UK from America.

Whilst appearing on ITV's Lorraine on Monday morning, host Lorraine Kelly asked if the 76-year-old had any word on whether fans can expect any new episodes now that James, who created and writes the show alongside Ruth Jones, is back on home soil.

"Believe me, if I had any news I would tell you. I have no idea," she confessed. "I'm hoping, of course, that a special comes up or indeed a series, but we'll see."

When asked if the cast would all be up for reprising their now-iconic characters, Alison, who plays Gavin's melodramatic mum Pam, replied: "Oh, I'm sure we would [be]."

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Pam and Mick Shipman

James recently returned to London after eight years of hosting his American talk show, The Late Late Show. The final episode, which featured guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, aired in April.

Gavin and Stacey returned to our screens with a Christmas special back in 2019, but creators Ruth and James have remained tight-lipped on the potential of another reunion.

© Getty Images James Corden has returned to the UK after eight years in America

James did, however, reveal that he met up with Ruth at Christmas time last year, but no discussion about any future episodes was had. "In truth, Ruth and I met up at Christmas," he revealed to The Sun. "And I know it will be a disappointment, but we didn't talk about it in life-growing forms. It is whether we decide to get into a room together and honestly I could not tell you what the chances are of that. We both have to be ready and right."

Last year, Ruth shared a disappointing update during an interview with The Independent. "I'm sure, at some point, James and I will write something together. But it won't be Gavin & Stacey," she said.

Ruth Jones said she and James will write together again but it won't be Gavin & Stacey

"Certainly, when he's back in the UK, I would have thought we would try and get together and write again because it was such fun to do that."

She continued: "I'm really hugely complimented that people love it so much. But it is quite an extraordinary thing… it's almost like you mention the words Gavin and Stacey and people assume it's back. But it's not."

© Photo: BBC The series returned in 2019 with a Christmas special

Why is James Corden returning to the UK?

James is coming home to the UK to spend more time with his wife, Julia, and their three children: Max, 11, eight-year-old Carey, and youngest daughter Charlotte, five.

During an interview with The Times, James said he made the decision after the family had to cancel their summer holiday due to his work schedule.

© Getty James has returned to the UK with his wife Julia and their three children

"When I told Max, he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths," he explained.

"We've only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates. Six if we're lucky. I knew I just couldn't do that again. So that's why I quit," he said.