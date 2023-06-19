The wait is almost over. Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That… will be returning to screens for its second run imminently.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon – not forgetting the incredible new cast members – will, of course, return to reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes as they navigate their lives whether it be dealing with loss, divorce or teenagers.

WATCH: The official trailer for And Just Like That season two...

While season one focused on Carrie coping after the death of her husband, John 'Mr. Big' Preston (Chris Noth), the second installment sees her with a new lease on life. But things take a surprising turn when ex-fiance Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) comes back into her life.

And Aidan isn't the only blast from the past fans can look forward to. Here are all the details you need for season two of And Just Like That…

When is And Just Like That… season two coming out?

The first episode of And Just Like That... will begin streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max) from Thursday, June 22. Mark your calendars!

For those watching in the UK, fans can look forward to new episodes landing on the same day on Sky Comedy or streaming service NOW.

© Sky Karen Pittman, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in season two of And Just Like That

Who will star in And Just Like That… season two?

In addition to the main trio mentioned above returning, there are some big surprises along the way. John Corbett will be back as Aiden and Kim Cattrall is returning to play the one and only Samantha Jones later in the show. Keep reading for full details on that below…

Meanwhile, fans will also be reunited with the faces who joined the Sex and the City family for the spinoff series last year. Viewers were acquainted with Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz – who ends up being Miranda's love interest – and Sara will be back once again for season two.

© Sky Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz

Also returning are Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Christopher Jackson as her husband, Herbet Wexley, Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace, and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel.

Other familiar faces such as Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte's husband Harry Goldenblatt, David Eigenberg, who plays Miranda's ex-husband, Steve Brady, and Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentine, will also be back for season two.

© Sky Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That season two

Is Samantha Jones coming back to And Just Like That…?

In short, yes! Last month, it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall would be reprising her role as the iconic Samantha Jones for the upcoming new season.

The finer details of Kim's cameo in the show are, understandably, being kept under wraps, but what we do know is that Samantha, who is written in the show as now living in London, will appear in a scene in which she is on the phone to SJP's Carrie. It's also been reported that the scene in question will appear towards the end of the second season's run, so audiences will have to wait a few weeks before being reunited with the fan-favorite character.

© HBO And Just Like That sees Carrie finding a new lease of life

Kim's return to the Sex and the City franchise came as a big shock to fans of the show given her very public fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Why did Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker fall out?

Reports of a fallout between Kim and Sarah have circulated for several years now and when And Just Like That... was announced, the removal of Samantha caused upset among die-hard Sex and the City fans.

Originally, the franchise was going to return in the format of a third movie and Kim previously expressed how she was reluctant to take part in a third film because she didn't see where the characters' stories could go. So, when it came to a spin-off TV show, fans perhaps assumed that Kim did not want to be involved, however, she then clarified that she "wasn't invited" to partake.

© Sky And Just Like That season two is out June 22

Although Sarah Jessica Parker insisted there was no fallout, Kim appeared on an episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories in which she said Sarah Jessica could have been "nicer" and that the environment on set was "toxic."

What's more, in an eye-opening post on social media, Kim described her former co-star as "cruel." Sarah Jessica had reached out to Kim to pass on condolences following the loss of her brother, Christopher Cattrall, but this was clearly not well received.

"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she wrote on Instagram in 2018, adding: "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

© HBO Evan Handler and Kristen Davis in And Just Like That season two...

How many episodes will there be of AJLT?

The first season of And Just Like That... featured ten episodes and, luckily for fans, there's even more to look forward to because season two will consist of 11 episodes!

What does the future hold for And Just Like That…?

It's too early to tell whether And Just Like That… will be back beyond season two, but according to a press release, the first season went down so well with viewers that it was one of HBO Max's biggest releases of the year and its likely season two will be just as successful.

Therefore, it's certainly possible that the show could return for a third season. But that will, of course, depend on the series storyline and whether bosses decide to give it the green light. Here's hoping…