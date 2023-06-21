Poldark star Aidan Turner stars in trailer for new drama Fifteen-Love – and it looks seriously good

Are you missing Aidan Turner on your screens since Poldark finished? Well look no further, as the actor is set to star in a new Amazon Prime Video drama – and it looks seriously good. Co-starring alongside newcomer Ella Lily Hyland, the story is set in the world of elite tennis and follows Justine, a sports prodigy who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam tennis.

Aidan plays Glenn Lapthorn, who was Justine’s maverick coach, and just as Justine's career took off, tragedy struck on court, and her dream of sporting glory was cut short by a devastating injury which ends her professional career.

The synopsis reads: "Five years on, now aged 22, Justine is a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It seems like she is finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her humiliating downfall on the global stage.

"But when Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn’s past success. Justine and Glenn’s battle over the truth of their past reaches new heights as they both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass-court event of the year, and the stately world of professional tennis is rocked by lies, deceit, and a desperate bid for control." Intrigued?

Ella Lily Hyland in Fifteen-Love

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "Can’t wait to see Aidan in this role," while another person added: "Oh this looks good! Can't wait to watch." A third person added: "Looks interesting, could be hidden gem."

Speaking about the show, creator Hania Elkington said: "The voice of women in sport has never been heard as loudly and clearly as over the last two years."

© KEVIN BAKER Aidan Turner playing tennis in Fifteen-Love

"Writing this drama, and the people I’ve met through my deepdive into researching it, has been revelatory. I hope that Fifteen-Love has the same effect on its audience, and can become another valuable part of this urgent, emerging story."

Executive producer Jake Lushington explained: "World Productions are so proud to be bringing Hania’s thrilling work to the screen. It is so rare to find such a complex, compelling and relevant story that has so much warmth, passion and humour. With such an insight into what may be going on behind the scenes, audiences will never watch a game of professional tennis the same way ever again."