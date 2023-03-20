BBC Breakfast stars Jon Kay and Carol Kirkwood missing from show One viewer expressed their concern

BBC Breakfast stars Jon Kay and Carol Kirkwood were both missing from their regular spots on the show on Monday morning.

Jon, who usually presents the current affairs programme alongside co-host Sally Nugent from Mondays to Wednesdays, was replaced by Ben Thompson, while weather presenter Matt Taylor stepped in for Carol.

Ben, who often replaces the main hosts when they are away, marked his return to the red sofa with a post to Twitter. Sharing a snap showing him and Sally sitting alongside Nina Warhurst and sports presenter John Watson, he wrote in the caption: "G'morning and Happy Monday from your @BBCBreakfast gang."

Ben Thompson stepped in for Jon Kay on Monday

Viewers are sure to be missing the hosts and one viewer even expressed their concern for Jon, referencing Gary Lineker, who was forced to pull out of FA Cup coverage after losing his voice.

"@BBCBreakfast. I am really concerned why Jon Kay isn't presenting this morning. Is it because he has @GaryLineker sore throat?," one person wrote on Twitter.

Jon and Carol aren't the only presenters who have been absent from the programme in recent weeks.

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood looks transformed in epic throwback photo

MORE: BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty and more

Naga Munchetty was nowhere to be seen on Thursday morning's show, with business presenter Nina Warhurst stepping in for the 48-year-old.

Matt Taylor replaced Carol Kirkwood on Monday

The presenter – who is married to TV director James Haggar – usually fronts the programme alongside Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays each week.

It wasn't long before Naga returned to the show however, and on Saturday the star delighted fans with an amusing debate with her co-star Charlie.

The presenters were chatting about the Cheltenham Races that took place last week when Naga said: "When you're galloping you're supposed to be on top of the horse, you can't just sit and bump on the horse."

Charlie replied: "I think what I'll do is I'll take the testimony of Jack Andrews the jockey over your expertise in the area. That's all I'm saying. I think he probably knows what he's talking about." Watch the moment in the video below…

WATCH: Fans bewildered as Naga and Charlie have a strange chat about horses

Loading the player...

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "The horse chat is making me giggle this morning between Charlie & Naga #BBCBreakfast."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.