BBC Breakfast announces major shake-up to show – co-hosts react

Sally Nugent and Jon Kay had something to say about it

BBC Breakfast has announced a huge change for the show after marking its 40th anniversary on BBC One.

Presenters Sally Nugent, Jon Kay, Naga Munchetty, Charlie Stayt and more will experience a very different working environment next week as the UK's most-watched morning news show is getting a makeover for the first time in over a decade.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, viewers were given a sneak peek inside the all-new multipurpose studio in Salford's Media City, which will get its first outing on Monday 26 June when Sally and Jon are the first to use it.

© BBC Sally Nugent and Jon Kay will be the first to use the new space on Monday 26 June

Speaking about the shake-up, Sally said: "The new studio is a wonderful addition to BBC Breakfast, and I can't wait to host the first live morning show on 26 June. We have recently celebrated our 40th anniversary and this is a great gift to mark the occasion."

Jon added: "Our new studio is state of the art, and we couldn't be more pleased with it. We're looking forward to bringing the public the same BBC Breakfast they know and love from a fresh new setting."

© BBC Jon Kay and Sally Nugent shared their excitement for the studio's makeover

The state-of-the-art space features some of the latest broadcasting technology, including high-tech GFX, whilst keeping the iconic red sofa at its heart. It is also larger than the previous studio and features three more cameras.

According to a BBC press release, new screen technology will allow the BBC Breakfast team to tell stories in a creative, bold and imaginative way, and enable collaborative sharing across sites.

© BBC BBC Breakfast's iconic red sofa remains untouched

There is also a new camera angle that highlights the position of the studio at the heart of BBC North operations within Salford Quay House where BBC Breakfast, Sport and Radio 5 Live are based.

The Breakfast team will share the new space – which will be used for more than 20 hours a day, 365 days a year – with BBC Sport, who will use it for the daily Sportsday programme, live bulletins throughout the day as well as the Football News Show.

© BBC Carol Kirkwood will have the latest broadcasting technology to use for her weather reports

The new studio is part of the BBC's strategy to introduce new, versatile studios that can be used by multiple teams throughout the day to provide the best value for audiences.

Richard Frediani, BBC Breakfast Editor, commented: "After celebrating 10 years in Salford and 40 years on BBC One it was time for a new look and studio for the UK’s most watched morning show. Breakfast is how millions of Britons start their day, and I hope they’ll enjoy seeing their favourite presenters in a bright, modern space."

© BBC The new space will be shared with BBC Sport

Helen Brown, Senior News Editor for Sport, said: "The new studio is a brilliant update that will completely elevate and revolutionise our output. Sportsday showcases the BBC's original journalism, live action, talking points and human-interest stories and is one of the best performing programmes on any news channel in the UK."

BBC Breakfast runs Monday – Sunday from 6am on BBC One, BBC News and iPlayer, presented by Sally Nugent, Jon Kay, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt. BBC Sportsday airs daily at 6.30pm, and the sports bulletins run throughout the day on BBC One and BBC News.