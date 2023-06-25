Gogglebox star signs with new reality show after quitting Channel 4 programme

Former Gogglebox star Marcus Luther is set to appear on a new Channel 4 reality series that will see the TV personality go behind bars.

According to an article in The Sun, the new Channel 4 programme, titled HMP, will see a group of stars head to prison for a week, with Marcus joining an all-male star line-up.

The series is set to air later this year.

Marcus isn't the only one with exciting new projects on the horizon, however, as his wife Mica is also set to return to our screens very soon.

Marcus has signed up for a new reality show

The hairstylist was recently announced as part of the new line-up for the next season of Celebrity Masterchef.

Celebrating his wife's new project on Instagram, Marcus shared a snap of Mica wearing the iconic Masterchef apron, alongside the caption: "Really proud of my Big Meesh, looking forward this series of #celebritymasterchef. Can't wait to watch the show hun."

Mica Ven is joining Celebrity Masterchef

Fans were quick to share messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Congratulations Meesh. Hope you win and I will definitely be watching," while another added: "Ooooh amazing! Big congrats! I'll be tuning in to see the good food."

Mica will be up against the likes of The Wanted singer Max George, Robin Hood actor Michael Praed, former Love Island contestant Luca Bish and Rudimental bandmate Locksmith.

Max George is also part of this year's line-up

Also part of this year's line-up are pop star Jamelia and opera singer Wynne Evans, soap actress Amy Walsh, TV and radio personality Richie Anderson and comedians Marcus Brigstocke and Shazia Mirza.

Rounding off the cast are entertainer Dave Benson Phillips, broadcaster Terry Christian, RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, radio broadcaster Remi Burgz and former glamour model Sam Fox.

Marcus and Mica announced their exit from Gogglebox in December last year. The couple shared the news on Instagram in a statement that read: "We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last five years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it's been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

The couple left the show in December

"We've had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crews but it's time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.

"To everyone that has tuned in and sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much.

"To the amazing cast, you'll forever be our G'box brothers & sisters 4life."

Marcus and Mica with Sachelle and Shuggy

The signed off the post with the statement: "And lastly, To all our Yardie friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the program’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a dam search engine. We love youuuuuuu."