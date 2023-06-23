Gogglebox star Lee holidays with BFF Jenny and his rarely-seen partner

Gogglebox stars Lee Riley and Jenny Newby have become one of TV's best-loved duos. Since joining Channel 4's hit show in 2014, the real-life besties have had fans in stitches with their cheeky dynamic, and they're pretty much inseparable. Taking a break from filming this week, Lee and Jenny recently jetted off on a well-deserved holiday in Cyprus, and they've been having the best time with Lee's long-term partner, Steve Mail.

Jenny and Lee are enjoying a holiday in Cyprus

It appears that the Gogglebox stars are staying in Lee and Steve's "forever home" in northern Cyprus, which the couple has owned for years. Fans have been treated to snaps of the property in the past, with Lee posting photos of the sun-soaked retreat.

Featuring grey plush interiors, Lee and Steve's Cyrpus home is ultra-modern inside, and just outside the couple's living room is a huge pool for them to kick back and relax. While Lee spends a lot of his time filming Gogglebox in the UK, it's hardly surprising that he loves heading back to Cyprus throughout the year, which he considers his real "home."

Lee and his partner Steve share their forever home in Cyprus

Lee's trip to Cyprus has come at a particularly poignant time for the couple, as he and Steve would have recently celebrated 29 years together at the start of June. Clearly, they've been having the best time together since reuniting, and they've been taking Jenny out to enjoy the nightlife.

Earlier this week, Steve posted a photo alongside Jenny and Lee on Instagram – and the trio couldn't have looked happier. He captioned it: "Had a fabulous evening with my better half and my lovely friend Jenny at the Neil Diamond tribute here in sunny Northern Cyprus a good time had by all at the House Gardens In Grine."

The couple's home features contemporary grey interiors

While Lee and Jenny are loving life in Cyprus right now, it won't be long until they're back to film more episodes of Gogglebox. Fans have often wondered if the BFFs actually live together, but as it turns out, they have a unique arrangement.

During production on the show, Jenny typically joins Lee in his iconic Hull caravan, but she's never lived there. When she's not filming for Channel 4, Jenny normally resides with her husband Ray, who prefers to stay out of the limelight and does not appear on the show.

Technically, Ray has made one cameo in the past, but fans have never actually seen him. During a 2021 episode, Jenny could be seen calling her husband to ask for a favour. "Ray, can you do me a favour and pick up my prescription tomorrow?" she said to him on the phone. "Oh, it's gone off!" Jenny quickly realised, leaving both herself and Lee in stitches.

Jenny and Lee met in a pub where she was the landlady

Jenny and Lee's friendship has always been a hit on Gogglebox. The best friends from Hull met more than two decades ago, when Jenny was the landlady of The Crown pub in Paull, East Riding, and Lee was a regular customer. Jenny explained to Big Issue: "Lee was a customer at my pub, The Crown Inn in Paull. He became a regular in 1994 and used to come in pretty much every night with his partner and we were friends from the off. We've been best friends ever since."

The Gogglebox stars are always making each other laugh

Lee added: "I wish I'd never gone in the pub – it cost me a fortune. When I first met her she had a perm and I can remember thinking, 'She needs a haircut'. We were firm friends immediately. I don't think we've ever had an argument. We're too placid to argue. She makes me laugh too much for me to ever fall out with her."