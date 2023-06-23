Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' split - everything we know about their past temporary breakup

The A-list couple have been married since 2000 and share two children together

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' longtime marriage has stood the test of time, but it wasn't without a wobble.

The pair tied the knot in 2000 at the Plaza hotel in New York City and went on to welcome a son, Dylan, 22, and daughter, Carys, 19, together.

However, in 2013 they called time on their romance and delivered a statement which shocked their fans.

At the time, Catherine's representative wrote: "Catherine and Michael are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage. There will be no further comment."

His publicists released a similar message as fans wondered what had happened.

Their breakup came just over two years after Michael was given the all clear following his battle with throat cancer and in the wake of Catherine's struggles with her bipolar II disorder.

They'd not been pictured together for four months when the news of their split broke. It was reported that the stress of everything they had been going through had put a strain on their marriage.

However, one month after they released their statement, Michael revealed they were trying to work things out.

At the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2013 he told People: "We're working things out, talking, and we'll see how she goes."

When he accepted an award, Michael, 78, also paid tribute to his Welsh wife, 53. "I want to thank my wife Catherine for her support," he said.

Fast forward a year, and the duo made a public appearance together at the Monte Cristo Awards in New York and they appeared to have put the idea of a split behind them.

Talking about the breakup and the reconciliation in 2015 during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michael said: "It can't be a one-way street. But I'm crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we're all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most." He added: "We're back stronger than ever."

The Basic Instinct actor reiterated his feelings for Catherine when he spoke to Event magazine in 2015: "We had a little bump in the road," he quipped. "The problem in this business is that everything is so public. I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling’s mutual.

"We worked things out – if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it. You can’t do it if it's just one person."

Catherine has also been candid about working through their issues and stressed that marriage isn't always easy. "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," she said to the Telegraph before giving a humorous analogy of marriage.

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure!

"But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don’t really like it anymore – I’ll put it up for resale."She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.