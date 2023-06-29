The Witcher viewers saying same thing about season three

The hotly-anticipated third season of Netflix's The Witcher arrived on Thursday and fans have wasted no time getting stuck into the new episodes.

The new series marks Henry Cavill's final turn as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia before the actor lays down his sword for good, handing the role over to Liam Hemsworth.

WATCH: Henry Cavill attends The Witcher series three premiere

Season three begins with Geralt on a mission to protect Ciri, who is in hiding from the monarchs, mages, and beasts who are out to capture her.

It's safe to say the opening episodes have gone down a storm with fans of the drama, with many taking to Twitter to praise the epic new season.

One person wrote: "Not even five minutes into season three and I already have goosebumps," while another added: "#HenryCavill doesn't disappoint in #TheWitcher absolutely brilliant season so far, I'm only on episode two."

Henry Cavill stars in The Witcher

A third viewer tweeted: "Just watched the first episode of #TheWitcher season 3. This show is just so well made; hyped for the rest of the season!" while another fan agreed, commenting: "Just finished episode one of #TheWitcher and I feel like this is already the best season. A shame it's Henry's last."

Henry Cavill and Joey Batey in The Witcher season 3

Other fans couldn't help lamenting over Henry's departure from the show, with one person writing: "This is the last season where I'll get to see Henry Cavill as #TheWitcher. I'm unwell," while another tweeted: "If Witcher season 3 proves anything it's that this show is never gonna be the same without this man."

A third praised the star's performance in the opening episode, commenting: "First scene from the first episode of season 3 already showing that Henry Cavill is the only Geralt possible, that fight was WOW #TheWitcher."

Henry Cavill as Geralt and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

For those who have yet to catch up on season three, it follows Geralt as he takes Ciri into hiding, "determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it".

The synopsis continues: "Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Season three is Henry's final outing as Geralt

Who is replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher?

Liam Hemsworth will take over from Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia.

The news was announced last year after Henry revealed that he would be departing from the series. To find out all we know about the reasons behind his exit, click here.

Liam Hemsworth will take over as Geralt from season four

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer in the show, recently shared her opinion on Liam joining series four.

In an interview with Variety, the actress revealed that the cast didn't know about Henry's departure until filming for season three ended.

Anya plays Yennefer in the series

Expressing her sadness over her co-star's exit, she said: "We've been through a lot together. It's been five years of not only this world that we have in The Witcher, but Covid – all these things that we've gone through together, and it's a strong bond.

"But with anything we do it comes to an end. Henry is moving on from this, and that's really exciting. We've had a wonderful five years with him, and I'm excited for new energy to come in as well."

She went on to comment on Liam's casting: "Liam will be brilliant, I'm sure. I haven't spoken to him yet – well, I have spoken to him but I haven't met him. So yeah, I'm excited for that."