Netflix's The Perfect Find: Viewers make same complaint about Gabrielle Union drama

Netflix's new rom-com, The Perfect Find, landed on the streaming platform over the weekend and while many viewers have praised the film, others have complained about one particular aspect.

The movie, which is based on the novel of the same name by Tia Williams, follows protagonist Jenna, played by Gabrielle Union, who gets fired from her high-profile job while going through a messy breakup. As she attempts to rebuild her career, things become more complicated when a younger co-worker catches her attention.

© Photo Credit: Alyssa Longchamp Gabrielle Union as Jenna and Keith Powers star as Eric in The Perfect Find

Taking to Twitter, some viewers compared the film to the book, pointing out that the story felt a little "rushed". One person wrote: "Why did you guys rush the story? Mistake to go with #GabrielleUnion if unavailable for series and for a quick buck. Made for hollow characters. Why not make a series? The friends, dynamics of old-young relationship... just such untapped potential #letdown," while another added: "I feel like they kinda rushed this movie but whatever it was okay #ThePerfectFindNetflix."

A third person tweeted: "The movie was a bit too rushed, too all over the place imo. They didn't give their love enough time to develop and me enough time to consume it. There were too many things happening all at once and too many loose ends. But the casting was perfect tho," while another added: "I definitely would have loved a mini-series of this. But that's always the case after reading a book you loved."

© Photo Credit: Alyssa Longchamp Some viewers felt the movie was rushed

Other fans really enjoyed the new film, however, and took to Twitter to praise the casting, wardrobe and storyline. One person wrote: "#ThePerfectFindNetflix was one of the best rom-coms I've ever seen. I loved it. I wouldn't change a thing, especially the music. That was perfect."

© Photo Credit: Alyssa Longchamp Fans praised the show's fashion

A second added: "While another tagged Gabrielle Union, writing: "@itsgabrielleu #ThePerfectFind was great! We learned, we laughed, we loved. And the fashion was splendid! As was your luggage set at the beginning #ThePerfectFindNetflix #Netflix," while another tweeted: "I enjoyed the #ThePerfectFind on Netflix. Loved the storyline, great cast, dope music, and all of Gabrielle Union's clothing in the movie was absolutely fabulous."

For those unfamiliar with the new movie, the full synopsis reads: "After a messy public breakup and a high-profile firing, Jenna (Gabrielle Union) returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career.

© Photo Credit: Alyssa Longchamp Erica Green as Terry, Gina Torres as Darcy, Lina Green as Jinx and Keith Powers as Eric in The Perfect Find

"Knowing she'll only get one chance to rebuild her reputation, Jenna swallows her pride and goes to work for cutthroat mogul Darcy (Gina Torres). But her comeback attempt gets complicated when she falls for her charming, much younger coworker Eric (Keith Powers) — who just so happens to be Darcy’s son. After putting everything on the line for her career, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance, and find out if she can have a future with Eric despite their generational divide."