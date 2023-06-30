Sweet Magnolias is back for season 3 - see first trailer

Sweet Magnolias is finally back for season 3 - and the trailer looks so good! The show, which has been a huge hit on Netflix, centers around three best friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue who are born and raised in Serenity, SC, a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business.

So what can we expect from season 3? The official synopsis reads: "Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life.

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen in Sweet Magnolias season 3

"And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause - with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

The new season will consist of ten hour-long episodes, and will see JoAnna Garcia Swisher reprise her role as Maddie, while Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley also return as Dana Sue and Helen, Chris Klein returns as Bill Townsend, Jamie Lynn Spears stars as Noreen Fitzgibbons, and Justin Burning plays Cal Maddox.

Speaking about what to expect from season 3, JoAnna told The List: "It's definitely going to not disappoint the Sweet Magnolias fans. There's a lot of love and romance, and you're going to get to see a deeper side of our friendship.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Chris Klein as Bill in season 3

"For my character, you start to see a little bit more self-reflection. She's coming out of that dark cloud of divorce and seeing where she's landing. Towards the end, you start to see that there is a glimmer of what's to come for Maddie.

© Photo: Netflix JoAnna opened up about the show

"It was a really rewarding season because I feel like it was pedal to the metal for the first two seasons with all the things that were coming at Maddie, and this year and this season, she got an opportunity to reflect and become a better friend and a different person and grow a little bit. It was a special season for me."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 309 of Sweet Magnolias

She continued: "This season, you're going to see a deeper side of their friendship. It's not always rainbows and butterflies, and sometimes there's some cloudy days. That's an important element and something that's really real, and I think it was about time that we honored that. You start to see how they struggle through life together, with each other, with other people, and it's a tribute to strong female friendships. ... This is a really relatable show. I'm so proud of it."