All you need to know about the 2024 SAG Ambassador Phil Dunster

Ted Lasso fans will be familiar with British actor Phil Dunster, who portrayed the himbo Jamie Tartt in all three seasons but what else do we know about the comedic talent?

© Dave Benett Phil Dunster is a 2024 SAG Ambassador

Who is Phil Dunster?

Phil was born Philip James Dunster on 31 March 1992. Born in Northampton, he attended Leighton Park School in Reading, a private school and one of only seven Quaker schools in England, where he served as Head Boy and played rugby.

Although he hoped to play rugby professionally, he failed a trial for London Irish and instead moved to Bristol and studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and graduated in 2014 at the age of 22.

© Apple Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso

How old is Phil Dunster?

Phil is 31, and will turn 32 in 2024.

Who is Phil Dunster's partner?

Phil has been dating filmmaker Eleanor "Ellie" Heydon since around 2018.

He made their romance Instagram official in December 2019 and they worked together on her short film Pragma in 2021.

© David Livingston Phil Dunster and Ellie Heydon attend Apple TV +'s Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf

What TV shows is Phil Dunster in?

He made his television debut in the Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe, and also appeared from 2017 to 2018, in Strike Back as Lance Corporal Will Jensen on Sky One in the UK.

Phil had recurring roles in the Sdrama Save Me as BJ McGory and the third series of the Channel 4 science fiction series Humans as Tristan.

Ted Lasso season three trailer

On the big screen he appeared in Megan Leavey, Murder on the Orient Express, and All Is True. In 2020, he joined the cast of Ted Lasso as footballer Jamie Tartt , in which he starred in all three seasons.

He has also made appearances in The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Dracula and Amazon Prime thriller The Devil's Hour.

Is Jamie's accent real in Ted Lasso?

Phil played Mancunian Jamie Tartt but the accent is not Phil's real accent.

“You have people like Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, and Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, and it’s not just that they have the accent,” Phil told the LA Times of his decision to pick Manchester for Jamie's backstory. "They’ve got this energy, the persona comes with it. There’s an attitude. And also my agent is from Manchester and she’s just got this, like, sass. I think there was something in Jamie that’s a hardworking person. And he’s got a swagger in the same way that someone like Liam Gallagher does."

What do SAG ambassadors do?

© Instagram Taylor Zahkar Perez and Phil Dunster are the 2024 SAG Ambassadors

"SAG Awards Ambassadors are actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers," says the Guild. "These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors."

They help promote the SAG Awards, assist with various events leading up to the ceremony, and participate in media appearances in the days before.

Phil works closely with the charity Young Lives Vs Cancer and will run the 2024 London Marathon. "I’m equal parts excited and terrified to tell you that I’ll be running the London Marathon this year for @younglivesvscancer. A full 26.2 miles. Aaaaand I told those good people I’d raise £10,000 (hubris, perhaps)… so I’m going to need a hand from you lot," Phil shared with fans in January 2024.

"You’ll know by now how much Young Lives vs Cancer means to me. My family have a very close relationship with them, and I’ve seen first-hand the incredible difference they make when lives are turned upside down by cancer."

"Their amazing social workers are there from the moment of diagnosis to make sure children and young people with cancer and their families get the right care and support at the right time. They don’t get government funding, so it’s up to people like us to make sure they can carry on doing what they do," he continued.

"So that’s why I’m taking on this absolutely epic (and rather mad) challenge. Thanks a lot for the love and support. Keep it coming. I really am going to need it."