The Greta Gerwig directorial is one of the year's most hotly anticipated releases

Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie, a take on the iconic Mattel doll that stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is already looking to become one of the summer's biggest blockbusters.

However, ahead of its hotly anticipated July 21 release, the film has been presented with a big stop sign in the form of a ban in Vietnam.

The director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Vi Kien Thanh, said in a statement on Monday that the ban was decided by the National Film Evaluation Council.

WATCH: The "Barbie" teaser trailer

As per the statement, a map scene in the upcoming Warner Bros. release features the nine-dash line, a highly controversial reference to the geographical dispute over territorial claims between China and many of its neighboring countries, including Vietnam.

MORE: Barbie's Ryan Gosling makes revealing remark on his and Eva Mendes' daughters' life at home

The line represents the People's Republic of China's claims to parts of the South China Sea, although they infringe on Vietnam's own land reclamation efforts and, according to the Vietnamese government, threaten their sovereignty.

© Getty Images The upcoming "Barbie" has been banned from release in Vietnam

The state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper carried the statement: "We do not grant license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line."

MORE: You can stay in Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse the Ryan Gosling way – and the price is not what you'd expect

A 2016 United Nations tribunal rejected China's historic-rights claims over the maritime property within the nine-dash line, although the regions remain hotly contested.

© Getty Images The Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling venture drew controversy for a map scene

There has been no word yet from the team of Barbie or Warner Bros. Entertainment on the matter.

MORE: Every time Margot Robbie has channelled Barbie in real life so far

Promotional efforts for the upcoming movie are continuing in earnest, however, as members of the core cast and the director herself were spotted in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday.

© Getty Images The stars most recently promoted the movie in Seoul

However, apart from the now ban-worthy map scene, it was revealed recently that another undisclosed sequence was apparently off-brand enough for the brand to have Mattel step in.

MORE: Ryan Gosling reveals the head-turning gifts he and Margot Robbie gave each other while filming Barbie

In an interview with TIME, Mattel President and COO Richard Dickson recalled taking a flight to London to argue with Greta and Margot over one specific scene.

© Getty Images Margot and Greta have led the movie from the start

However, the Oscar-nominated director and the Australian actress, who is a co-producer on Barbie through her company LuckyChap Entertainment, convinced the Mattel exec of the scene's validity and changed his mind.

MORE: Gal Gadot reacts to Hollywood star's 'impossibly beautiful' comment after declining iconic role

The Suicide Squad star explained: "When you look on the page, the nuance isn't there, the delivery isn't there," saying that it all came together when put together on screen.

© Instagram Gal Gadot was initially in talks to play the title role

She emphasized her growing relationship with the brand as an executive producer as well, recalling of her 2018 meeting with Mattel's CEO: "In that very first meeting, we impressed upon Ynon [Kreiz] we are going to honor the legacy of your brand, but if we don't acknowledge certain things – if we don't say it, someone else is going to say it.

"So you might as well be a part of that conversation."