Bridgerton season 3 first look pictures of Colin and Penelope leaves fans hot under the collar

Do excuse us while we get the smelling salts. The first look pictures of Bridgerton season three have dropped and things are about to get spicy.

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) - now also known to be the gossip writer Lady Whistledown - and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will be the focus of the third season, and their chemistry is popping off the page.

© Netflix Will Colin look past Penelope's past?

The images were released during Netflix's Tudum global fan event and in one we see how Colin and Penelope's friendship - and chemistry – has them unable to keep their eyes off each other.

"I want her to get everything her heart’s desire!!" commented one fan as another exclaimed: "THE WAY THEY ARE LOOKING AT EACH OTHER IN THE LAST PICTURE. I NEED SEASON THREE PLEASE."

"Both Penelope and Colin look absolutely gorgeous!" added a third.

© Netflix Season 3 is loosely based on the book 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton'

But will Colin discover the truth about Penelope's moonlighting as Lady Whistledown – the columnist who ruined his family – and how will that affect their happy ever after?

Season 3 is loosely based on Bridgerton author Julia Quinn's fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. According to the official synopsis, the series will follow Penelope who has given up her crush on Colin, following his "disparaging words".

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

© Netflix 'Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger'

It continued: "Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

"Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret," Netflix concluded.

© Netflix Season two followed Kate and Anthony's love story

Fans have been desperate for news on Bridgerton season three after the huge success of the franchise’s spin-off show, Queen Charlotte.

The series is expected to drop on Netflix in late 2023 or perhaps early 2024 due to the ongoing WGA strike.