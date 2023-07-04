Jasmine Harman marks heartbreaking anniversary in moving tribute to family member

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has issued a warning to fans in a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved late dog, Jet.

Taking to Instagram, the property expert encouraged her followers to "be careful" after her dog tragically passed away whilst choking on a tennis ball one year ago.

Sharing a sweet video montage that showed snaps of Jasmine, her husband and their children playing with and cuddling Jet, Jasmine penned an emotional message in the caption.

© Jasmine Harman Jasmine's dog Jet passed away last year

"Darling Jet. 1 year since you left us. Still miss you so much. Mummy loves you always.

"Please everyone, be careful. Jet played with balls every day. It was his favourite thing. Then one day, he choked to death on the thing he loved the most."

Pleading with fans, she continued: "Please, please be careful. I would never want anyone to go through the heartbreak we have been through, losing our precious boy in such a tragic way."

© Jasmine Harman Jasmine shared a tribute to Jet on Instagram

Jasmine's fans rushed to the comments section to share their condolences, with one person writing: "Oh gosh that's awful. What sad news but good you're sharing this so others can hopefully avoid the same thing happening to their fur babies," while another added: "Thinking of you all, Jasmine. Jet has probably saved quite a few lives which is the only positive to come out of something so utterly heartbreaking. You’ll always love him but I hope Astro has brought buckets of puppy love to you all."

In July 2022, Jasmine and her family were left heartbroken after their two-and-a-half-year-old dog Jet died suddenly after choking on a tennis ball whilst out walking with a friend.

Jasmine announced the news on Instagram, saying she was "heartbroken" by the tragic accident and that she "just wanted to wake up from this awful nightmare where our darling boy has gone to the Rainbow Bridge".

The family has since welcomed a new puppy named Astro, who joined the home in November last year.

© Jasmine Harman The family welcomed a new puppy named Astro in November

At the time, Jasmine shared the announcement on Instagram with an adorable photo of Astro lying on the floor and looking directly at the camera.

"I never thought we'd be getting another dog so soon after losing our darling Jet so tragically but a home without a dog is just a house," the presenter wrote in the caption. "We have now welcomed Astro, our new addition. I hope he will help me to heal and be part of our family for many, many years."

© Instagram Jasmine with her husband Jon with son Albion and daughter joy

She added: "And just want to take the opportunity to say, if you have a dog, or walk a dog, please make sure you know what to do in an emergency - search for dog first aid and there are plenty of on-line courses and free videos. Much love xxx."

The heartbreaking anniversary of Jet's death comes just weeks after Jasmine celebrated a more joyous occasion. In June, the Channel 4 star marked 14 years of marriage to her husband Jon in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Sharing a video montage featuring various throwback photos of the couple from over the 19 years they've been together, she wrote: "I was just looking back at some old photos and feeling nostalgic. How fresh-faced we were!! You're my sun, my moon, and all the stars in the sky to me. You and our children are my world. Love you!"