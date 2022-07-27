Alex Jones puts on a brave face as she continues to work despite 'challenging' times

Andrea Caamano
The One Show's Alex Jones put on a brave face as she reappeared on the BBC show following post detailing 'challenging' times
Alex Jones surprised her followers on Tuesday as she openly admitted that "things have been a bit tricky" for her and family, but hours later she was back at work, appearing on The One Show.
The presenter, 45, looked as stunning as ever in a pink suit from Zara and white top and wore her gorgeous brown tresses down, styled in waves.
The mother-of-three made no mention of her Instagram post or family situation as she co-hosted the BBC One show with former professional footballer Jermaine Jenas, and interviewed guests such as Celebrity MasterChef contestants Danny Jones, Paul Chuckle and Nancy Dell'Olio.
Alex was a regular on her Instagram until late June, when she posted her last update. Since then, the star has been quiet - until Tuesday afternoon, when she explained the reasons behind her social media silence.
Alex Jones presented alongside former professional footballer Jermaine Jenas
Alongside a painting of some lemons, Alex wrote: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok."
She continued: "I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."
The presenter stunned in a pink Zara suit
The presenter was soon inundated with well wishes from friends and fans, with Charlotte Hawkins writing: "Hope all OK, sending love." Izzy Judd added: "Sending love." One fan stated: "Keep smiling that lovely smile, lots of love."
Another post read: "Never apologise Alex, for being a working mum/wife/having a life outside of the public eye. I came off of all social media, except IG, because too many people had expectations about when I did and didn't post! Problem solved."