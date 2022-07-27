Alex Jones puts on a brave face as she continues to work despite 'challenging' times The presenter headed to work on Tuesday afternoon

Alex Jones surprised her followers on Tuesday as she openly admitted that "things have been a bit tricky" for her and family, but hours later she was back at work, appearing on The One Show.

The presenter, 45, looked as stunning as ever in a pink suit from Zara and white top and wore her gorgeous brown tresses down, styled in waves.

The mother-of-three made no mention of her Instagram post or family situation as she co-hosted the BBC One show with former professional footballer Jermaine Jenas, and interviewed guests such as Celebrity MasterChef contestants Danny Jones, Paul Chuckle and Nancy Dell'Olio.

Alex was a regular on her Instagram until late June, when she posted her last update. Since then, the star has been quiet - until Tuesday afternoon, when she explained the reasons behind her social media silence.

Alex Jones presented alongside former professional footballer Jermaine Jenas

Alongside a painting of some lemons, Alex wrote: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok."

She continued: "I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."

The presenter stunned in a pink Zara suit

The presenter was soon inundated with well wishes from friends and fans, with Charlotte Hawkins writing: "Hope all OK, sending love." Izzy Judd added: "Sending love." One fan stated: "Keep smiling that lovely smile, lots of love."

Another post read: "Never apologise Alex, for being a working mum/wife/having a life outside of the public eye. I came off of all social media, except IG, because too many people had expectations about when I did and didn't post! Problem solved."